ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 9

Related
WBRE

Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty to arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has admitted to purposely torching an apartment building in Scranton. Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges. Tighe set the February 2018 fire at an apartment building along Willow Street. Nine people were forced from their homes. Investigators...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man after alleged shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On February 2, Scranton City Police Department arrested a man after a shooting. Public documents say 31-year-old James Lee Hankins was arrested after a previously reported non-fatal shooting. On February 1, Scranton City Police responded to a reported incident on the 1200 block of Pittston Avenue and discovered a man […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Home left in ruin after Monroe County fire

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire. Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire. Chief Tyler Rispoli with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crews battle house fire in Duryea

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
DURYEA, PA
WBRE

Benefit held for victim of brutal assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy