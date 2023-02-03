Read full article on original website
Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
Man pleads guilty to arson charges in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has admitted to purposely torching an apartment building in Scranton. Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges. Tighe set the February 2018 fire at an apartment building along Willow Street. Nine people were forced from their homes. Investigators...
Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
Red Creek Wildlife Center reopens in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Raccoons are just some of the animals staying at Red Creek Wildlife Center outside of Schuylkill Haven. They currently live in the temporary clinic that just opened to the public. “The day before the fire, we could take in any Pennsylvania species with any condition...
Convicted double murderer files appeal, cites parking meter
WILKES-BARRE — An argument made during the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson about being taller than a parking meter is one of s
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
Fire that damaged family home of Senator Bob Casey ruled accidental
SCRANTON, Pa. — Update:. The fire that damaged Senator Bob Casey's family home in Wayne County was an accident, according to state police. Investigators say the fire was discovered by an electrical crew working in the area on a power issue. The fire started near the electrical breaker and...
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Police arrest man after alleged shooting
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On February 2, Scranton City Police Department arrested a man after a shooting. Public documents say 31-year-old James Lee Hankins was arrested after a previously reported non-fatal shooting. On February 1, Scranton City Police responded to a reported incident on the 1200 block of Pittston Avenue and discovered a man […]
Mistrial declared in Easton murder case. Re-trial scheduled for April.
After a day and a half or deliberations, jurors could not reach a verdict in the homicide trial of Jahrod Kearney. Northampton County Judge Jennifer Sletvold declared a mistrial around 4 p.m. Monday. “We’re going to go again,” Assistant District Attorney Julianne Danchak said Monday. The trial is scheduled for...
Route 22 rollover crash began when passenger grabbed the wheel, troopers say
A Monroe County woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly grabbing the wheel of a car as it traveled on Route 22, leading to a crash that injured the driver. The 24-year-old woman from Tobyhanna was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment following the Jan. 21 crash in Northampton County.
Home left in ruin after Monroe County fire
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a home is now considered a total loss following a Monroe County fire. Officials said crews were dispatched to the 100 block of State Route 940 at 1:10 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township for the report of a house fire. Chief Tyler Rispoli with […]
Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for […]
Crews battle house fire in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
Benefit held for victim of brutal assault
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
Conserving and preserving undeveloped land in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Much of the Valley View Business Park on Moosic Mountain in Jessup is covered by asphalt, concrete, and buildings, but there is part of the Business Park, owned by the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Co., or SLIBCO, that is undeveloped. "There's wetland, there's sensitive habitat,...
