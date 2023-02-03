Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes lose in the final seconds at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball (GSW) suffered its second straight defeat with a 73-72 loss to North Georgia at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4. Jacquelyn Levay sank two free throws to extend the lead for GSW...
Americus Times-Recorder
Hurricanes lose in overtime at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) lost on a late missed three-pointer and North Georgia went on to defeat GSW 77-75 in overtime at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4. Phillip Burwell had his second-best scoring output...
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers rout Berrien to go to 9-0 in region standings
AMERICUS – On Saturday evening, February 4 at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish that they were far superior than their region opponents, the Berrien Rebels (BHS). From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Panthers dominated their way to a 92-22 thrashing of BHS, thus improving their overall record to 15-6 and their Region 1-AA record to 9-0. Almost every member of the SCHS squad scored in this game and four Panthers scored in double figures. Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Brandon Pope had 14, Braylon Terry had 11 points and Corey Wright had 10 in the winning cause.
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Softball Team earns a split at Flagler Invitational
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Softball Team opened its 2023 season in St. Augustine, FL, as they competed in the Flagler Invitational against Limestone University (SC) and Embry-Riddle University FL). In the Lady Hurricanes’ first game of the season against Limestone, they defeated the Lady...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers lose close, hard-fought battle to Berrien
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers engaged the Lady Rebeletts of Berrien (BHS) in a hard-fought battle throughout the contest, but unfortunately, they came up short by the score of 51-47 at the Panther Den on Saturday, February 4. The loss drops the Lady Panthers to 3-18 on...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Baseball Team earns split in season-opening South Florida tour
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team earned a split in South Florida this past weekend. On Friday, February 3, the Hurricanes lost to Palm Beach Atlantic University 2-1 in a pitchers’ dual, but rebounded on Saturday, February 4, with an 8-4 victory over Lynn University in nearby Boca Raton, FL.
Americus Times-Recorder
Four SGTC students presented GADA automotive scholarships
AMERICUS South Georgia Technical College Automotive Technology students David Battle, Jr., and Jose T. Aguilar, both of Americus and Auto Collision and Repair students Traylor Blocker of Blakely and Brandon Ross of Macon were presented with Georgia Automotive Dealers Association (GADA) scholarships recently by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. SGTC President Dr. John Watford and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation Su Ann Bird made the presentation.
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Tech named the best Community College in Georgia by Intelligent.com
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College has been named as the Best Community College in Georgia for 2023 by Intelligent.com. This announcement was made by SGTC President Dr. John Watford. This is the fourth consecutive year that SGTC has earned this distinction by two different organizations. Niche.com selected SGTC...
Americus Times-Recorder
After six weeks, the City of Americus addresses budget questions
During the November meeting of Americus Mayor and City Council, in closing comments, Nelson Brown mentioned a “Thanksgiving bonus” the City of Americus employees had received. No such topic had been brought up for discussion during an open meeting. As time passed, the issue began to come to light.
