Shannon Perkins Caron
4d ago
Lol… sounds like he needs a driver’s refresher course….
Lora Dixon
4d ago
he admits his wrong doing and then whines about being pulled over. kudos to the officers doing their job
Rebecca Q.
4d ago
Is he speeding? If he’s going the speed limit and his car doesn’t have lights out on it - 40 times being pulled over sounds excessive.
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker
One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
Columbia County law enforcement condemns Memphis police beating
The St. Helens Police Department, Scappoose Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff's Office react to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
kptv.com
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
Oregon lawmakers want to expand access to overdose reversal medication in response to fentanyl crisis
SALEM, Ore — Oregon lawmakers are advancing bills that would expand public access to the opioid reversal medication naloxone throughout the state. The drug naloxone, commonly sold under brand names like Narcan, is one of the best tools available to counter overdoses and prevent fentanyl deaths. "We want to...
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
KATU.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Mt. Scott area of Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing gun and harassment charges after an hours-long standoff in the Mt. Scott area on Sunday evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Clackamas County deputies were called out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on reports of a domestic incident in the...
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
‘Political theater’: ACLU Oregon urges action on homeless, public defender crises
As Oregon faces a homeless and public defender shortage crisis, the Oregon chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is calling for action and "real" solutions.
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
philomathnews.com
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
ALL 30 Oregon Senators support a bill to require remote state workers that live out of state pay their own travel costs
Oregon Senator Tim Knopp introduced a bill that shows bipartisan support from ALL 30 Oregon Senators. Senate Bill (SB) 853 would prohibit state employees from receiving travel reimbursement who work remotely full-time and live in another state.
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Report on Measure 110 shows more than 60,000 people struggling with addiction were helped
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drug addiction and overdoses are affecting every corner of the state. Oregon saw a three-fold increase in opioid overdose deaths in a recent two-year span. The controversial law Measure 110 was put in place to help people access recovery services. A report was just released on how the program has been going.
