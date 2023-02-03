Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Reflects On 20-Year Partnership With Eminem & Dr. Dre: 'You Can't Rewrite History'
50 Cent has reflected on his partnership with Eminem and Dr. Dre on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, saying he feels “blessed” to have worked with such iconic talents. As his blockbuster debut celebrated its major milestone on Monday (February 6), the G-Unit...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career
Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Responds To DJ Drama Saying 'Just Wanna Rock' Replaced 'Dreams & Nightmares'
Lil Uzi Vert has responded to DJ Drama’s claims that their hit single “Just Wanna Rock” has replaced Meek Mill‘s decade-long banger “Dreams & Nightmares” as the anthem of Philadelphia. While in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5) where they...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
HipHopDX.com
Alex Thomas On Making 50 Cent's 'Back Down': 'Ja Rule Hated Me For A While'
Exclusive - Alex Thomas has been entertaining Hip Hop fans for the best part of three decades as a comic actor and acclaimed stand-up, but his biggest role might have come as part of 50 Cent‘s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Monday (February 6) marks the 20th anniversary...
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé Tears Up Accepting Record-Breaking 32nd Grammy Award
LOS ANGELES, CA - Beyoncé has officially become the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammy Awards, picking up her 29th through 32nd wins over the weekend. After missing her first three awards of the night — two of which were presented before the televised portion of the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 5) — the singer took the stage to accept the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Wins First Grammy In Four Years Despite Not Submitting Music
Drake has won his first Grammy in four years despite not submitting any of his music for the 2023 awards. The OVO hitmaker’s victory came in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category thanks to his appearance on Future‘s “Wait For U,” which also features Tems. The...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
HipHopDX.com
Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Released From Prison & Announces Name Change
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and announced that he’s now changing his name and releasing a book. Baby Blue was originally sentenced to 20 months in prison last February after pleading guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. He was accused in October 2020 of filing fake loan applications to obtain funds meant for small businesses as part of the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J Hails Q-Tip's 'Unbelievable' Production Skills Ahead Of New Album
Los Angeles, CA - LL COOL J spoke fondly at the Grammy Awards of Q-Tip’s prowess on the production side of his anticipated forthcoming album arriving later this year. E! News caught up with the Queens native on the red carpet Sunday night (February 5) where he set expectations sky-high for his first LP in over a decade, but ultimately knows the fans will decide the record’s greatness.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Hosts Rollerskating Party To Celebrate ‘The Chronic’ 30th Anniversary
Dr. Dre has celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album The Chronic with a rollerskating-themed event in the midst coinciding with Grammy Week. Interscope Records partnered with the owners of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace — which currently operates trendy rollerskating rinks in New York City and London — to recreate the vibe of the company’s original legendary Los Angeles location, once known as “Studio 54 On Wheels.”
HipHopDX.com
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
J. Prince has issued a warning to Offset amid their war of words following TakeOff’s death in the Rap-A-Lot executive’s city of Houston. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 8), J. Prince called the Migos rapper a “fake muthafucka” and reminded him of their many interactions in the past. The post followed Offset saying he didn’t know J “from a can of paint” after the latter had called him out during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Seemingly Scolds Offset & Quavo For Grammys Fight In Backstage Video
Los Angeles, CA - A video of Cardi B yelling backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards has surfaced amid reports of a fight between Quavo and Offset. TMZ reported on Monday (February 6) that the Migos rappers were involved in a physical altercation backstage at the awards show, which was held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (February 5).
HipHopDX.com
Offset Fires Back At J. Prince Over TakeOff Comments: 'You Didn't Think About The Family'
Offset has responded to J. Prince’s comments surrounding TakeOff’s death following his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast over the weekend. The Migos rapper defended himself and dissed J. Prince and the Mob Ties family in a rant posted to his Instagram Story shortly after the Grammy Awards where TakeOff was honored on Sunday night (February 5).
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne More Interested In Watching Skate Videos On His Phone Than Partying
Lil Wayne has been in the game for nearly three decades, and at this point, clubs don’t really do it for him like his other passions. The legendary rapper was spotted enjoying himself at a post-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5), but it wasn’t because of the drinks or the music.
HipHopDX.com
Questlove Responds To Backlash Over Grammys Hip Hop Tribute
Questlove has responded to critics of the 50th anniversary Hip Hop tribute at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 5). While the performance, which was curated by the Roots drummer, largely drew rave reviews and helped the Grammys earn a three-year viewership high, there were still some fans left wondering why certain artists were left out.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem's Brother Says Rapper Was 'The Best Role Model'
Eminem’s younger brother has showered the Detroit rap icon in praise, referring to Slim Shady as “the best role model” he had when he decided to have kids. Nathan Kane Mathers spoke about his relationship with Eminem on the podcast Just a Little Shady, which is hosted by the rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers.
Comments / 0