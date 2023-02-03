ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city

By Jamal Williams
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.

The Soma Ultralounge was shut down after questions were raised about the validity of its liquor license and manager. Communications manager Jeff Hamilton said the owners weren’t clear about who the real manager is.

A hearing was scheduled for today but was canceled after a settlement was made.

“It’s quite common that when something like this happens that we’re able to reach some kind of settlement agreement and a hearing isn’t necessary,” Hamilton said.

Club owners have five business days to give the city the correct information.

