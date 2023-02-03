Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Genesis creditors to expect 80% recovery under proposed restructuring plan
A Genesis creditor has revealed the new proposed restructuring plan between Genesis, Digital Currency Group and creditors will see creditors getting back at least 80% of their funds. On Feb. 6, Genesis Global announced it reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its creditors, which will...
CoinTelegraph
Hodlnaut works with potential buyers to sell firm and FTX claims: Report
Troubled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut is reportedly working with several potential investors to sell its business and other assets. A number of potential buyers have inquired about purchasing Hodlnaut and its claims against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6. Hodlnaut’s interim judicial managers have received multiple...
CoinTelegraph
Is BTC price about to retest $20K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of February in a newly bearish mood as multimonth highs fail to hold. In what may yet bring vindication to those predicting a major BTC price come down, BTC/USD is back under $23,000 and making lower lows on hourly timeframes. Feb. 6 trading may...
CoinTelegraph
‘Multichain future is very clear’ — MetaMask to support all tokens via Snaps
MetaMask Snaps aims to facilitate a “multichain future,” allowing the Ethereum-based wallet service to support non-native blockchains and tokens for the Web3 economy. Details of the latest in-development addition to MetaMask’s growing ecosystem were unpacked at the StarkWare Sessions event in Tel Aviv, Israel, in Feb. 2023. Speaking to Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton, Alex Jupiter, the senior product manager at MetaMask Snaps, revealed details about potential blockchain synergies.
CoinTelegraph
Is it possible to achieve financial freedom with Bitcoin?
Over the last 14 years, investors have been attracted to Bitcoin (BTC) for many reasons — from being a potential solution to the economic woes of the existing fiat economic system to reaching the unbanked and diversifying portfolios. However, a large portion of the general public sees Bitcoin as a gateway to financial freedom amid growing fiat inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin trader fears a bear market comeback: Watch the US dollar
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed motionless at the Feb. 6 Wall Street open as analysis showed an “interesting dynamic” in play on BTC price charts. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it ignored the start of United States equities trading to stay near $22,800. The pair...
CoinTelegraph
BNB Chain on-chain activity bucks bear market downtrend in Q4: Messari
The Binance-native blockchain BNB Chain continued to show steady activity growth in the fourth quarter of last year despite the broader crypto bear market, according to recent research. In a “State of BNB Chain Q4 2022” report published on Feb. 5, Messari researcher James Trautman revealed that the Binance network...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sees golden cross which last hit 2 months before all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered near $23,000 on Feb. 7 as a key chart phenomenon hit for the first time in 18 months. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD tracking sideways overnight, having shunned volatility at the week’s first Wall Street open. While failing to flip $23,000 to...
CoinTelegraph
Layer1 CEO alleges co-founder is using majority power to ‘ransack’ company
The CEO of crypto miner Layer1 Technologies has filed a lawsuit against the firm’s two other board members — including co-founder Jakov Dolic — for allegedly commandeering Layer1’s operations for their own gain. Layer1 CEO John Harney and DGF Investments Inc — a British Virgin Islands-based...
CoinTelegraph
Fantom’s 5-week winning streak is in danger — Will FTM price lose 35%?
The price of Fantom (FTM) risks pulling back in February due to a growing divergence between its price and momentum in recent weeks. FTM price rallies 230% after Cronje’s 2023 roadmap. FTM’s price has grown by 230% in the past five weeks, trading at $0.61 on Feb. 5. The...
CoinTelegraph
Enjin-backed Efinity approved by Japan regulator
Singapore, Feb 7, 2023 — The Efinity token (EFI) was approved by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA) on Jan. 26, 2023, allowing Japanese crypto asset providers to handle EFI. Only 65 tokens are JVCEA-approved as of Feb. 1, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). EFI...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong securities regulator adds crypto personnel for industry supervision
Regulators in Hong Kong are stepping up their game when it comes to monitoring the activities of the crypto industry. According to a Securities and Futures Commission report filed on Feb. 6, it plans to hire four additional staff to “better supervise” the activities of local virtual asset (VA) providers. Moreover, the extra oversight will help “better assess the compliance and risk” by allowing retail investors to trade virtual assets on regulated platforms.
CoinTelegraph
Changelly announces major update to its DeFi Swap platform
Changelly has released a significant update to DeFi Swap — a fully decentralized exchange (DEX) that embraces all of the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), including optimized transaction cost and instant transaction processing. From now on, users will be able to swap thousands of tokens on six various networks: Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Optimism.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 2/6: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
The United States Dollar Index (DXY) has started a strong recovery and its rise is putting pressure on Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 (SPX) index. Market participants will be keenly watching for any insights on future rate hikes when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before the Economic Club of Washington on Feb. 7.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price over $20K creates FOMO with 620K new BTC wallets
The Bitcoin (BTC) price surge above $20,000 in the second week of January led to a market FOMO (fear of missing out), especially among small BTC holders. There was a significant surge in BTC addresses holding 0.1 BTC or less after Jan. 13. According to data shared by crypto analytics firm Santiment, 620,000 new BTC addresses have popped up since the Jan. 13 BTC price surge, totaling 39.8 million.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
CoinTelegraph
12 tips to help crypto and blockchain companies win VC funding
It’s no secret venture capitalists react to prevailing market conditions when making decisions, and amid global economic uncertainty, entrepreneurs from across industries are finding that VC funds are more difficult to come by these days. This is especially true for crypto and blockchain companies, which have to overcome not only a knowledge barrier but also the lingering fear aroused by recent bad behavior from certain high-profile crypto founders and firms.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum and select altcoins set to resume rally despite February slump
After the impressive rally in January, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be taking a breather in February. This is a positive sign because vertical rallies are rarely sustainable. A minor dip could shake out the nervous longs and provide an opportunity for long-term investors to add to their positions. Has Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Digital bank Revolut launches crypto staking for UK and EEA customers: Report
United Kingdom-based neo-banking platform Revolut, which boasts 25 million customers globally, has introduced crypto staking to its U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. According to a report from London-based news agency AltFi, the staking feature is expected to go live this week, allowing users to generate income on their...
CoinTelegraph
Binance Tax launched to prepare crypto users for the tax season
For many countries, the tax season is right around the corner, which means companies in the crypto industry will need to be ready to help their users comply with local regulations. On Feb. 6, crypto exchange Binance announced it is launching a tax reporting tool to help users stay on...
