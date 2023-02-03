Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
How a youth-led lunch counter sit-in became a turning point for civil rights in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The fact of the matter is simple: You cannot talk about civil rights in Tampa, without talking about the F.W. Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins. It was a turning point for Tampa and was led by a young man named Clarence Fort, who rallied other young people to take action and fight to integrate Tampa’s lunch counters.
Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities
TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing
LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
United Way Suncoast offers free tax preparation for Tampa Bay area residents
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tax season is officially underway. For anyone needing help with tax preparation, the United Way Suncoast is offering free services in five counties — Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto. “We provide free tax preparation,” United Way Suncoast Senior Manager of Financial Stability Margarita...
Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
fox13news.com
Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’
DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
Great Day Live wants to send you to the Florida State Fair!
TAMPA, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win [1] “Family 4-Pack” of Four [4] admission tickets to the Florida State Fair, February 9-20, 2023, 11:00am to 9:00pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa, FL 33610. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize: $150)
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
suncoastnews.com
Plan for new co-working facility, eatery at historic Tarpon Springs site stirs longstanding parking concerns
TARPON SPRINGS — The historic 129-year-old G.W. Fernald Building at 121 E. Tarpon Ave., which in its early days was a general store and dance hall, and most recently The Zone and Cliché nightclubs, has been given new life by COhatch developers. They plan to remodel its interior into a trendy restaurant, with an outdoor patio bar, collaborative co-working membership spaces, private offices and meeting rooms.
1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say
Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
Lakeland steakhouse to close after catching on fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1