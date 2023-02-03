ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities

TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing

LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
LARGO, FL
Modern Globe

Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
DADE CITY, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Plan for new co-working facility, eatery at historic Tarpon Springs site stirs longstanding parking concerns

TARPON SPRINGS — The historic 129-year-old G.W. Fernald Building at 121 E. Tarpon Ave., which in its early days was a general store and dance hall, and most recently The Zone and Cliché nightclubs, has been given new life by COhatch developers. They plan to remodel its interior into a trendy restaurant, with an outdoor patio bar, collaborative co-working membership spaces, private offices and meeting rooms.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy