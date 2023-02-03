Read full article on original website
Related
Woman allegedly runs over ex-boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said Bobbie Black, 31, was charged with attempted murder after she “used her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend” on Feb. 1, 2023. The victim did not […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
utv44.com
Crichton shooting victim's mother speaks out
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department shots rang out off of Burden and Cotton Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one man to the hospital. Shernita Mauldin says her 27-year-old son Howard Anderson was the victim, and the shooter was his childhood friend. "I...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Man dies following shooting on E. Rue Maison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim has died due to his injuries. Mobile Police have confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of E. Rue Maison at approximately 11:54 a.m. in reference to a male victim shot. An adult male was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
utv44.com
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
utv44.com
Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died
According to Prichard City Officials, police are looking for Adrianna Gossett in connection to the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett, and an unidentified male, then allegedly shot Watson as she...
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
Mobile police looking for runaway teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
ssrnews.com
Wife Accused of Stabbing Woman, Damaging Vehicle in Hotel Parking Lot
A Pensacola woman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail January 31 after police reported to a Gulf Breeze hotel where a victim said the woman used a pocket knife to slice open her left hand and flattened her vehicle’s tire as she tried to leave. Gulf Breeze Police...
utv44.com
Bay Minette Police: Man arrested for impersonating law enforcement
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — On 02/04/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, Bay Minette Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Mango Street in reference to a civil issue. While en route the caller reported that a male on scene, David Starke, identified himself as a Baldwin County...
utv44.com
Catalytic converter thieves target Daphne apartment complex
Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — Thieves ransacked the East Bay Apartments in Daphne last night, and they got away with a valuable commodity. The thieves got under cars, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters. A key sign that your catalytic converter may have been stolen is if your car is making a very loud rattling noise.
Victim suffering life-threatening injury after alleged stabbing, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a person, leaving them with a life-threatening injury. According to officials, officers were called to the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive, near Old Pascagoula Road, for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim […]
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public. The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Ferry Road.
Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have Eddie Ray Moffett in custody and is on his way to Metro Jail, according to a tweet. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn […]
utv44.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Mobile Police seek missing 13-year-old girl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department reports detectives are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation. The Mobile Police Department requests assistance from the public in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. She was...
Comments / 1