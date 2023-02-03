ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Crichton shooting victim's mother speaks out

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department shots rang out off of Burden and Cotton Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one man to the hospital. Shernita Mauldin says her 27-year-old son Howard Anderson was the victim, and the shooter was his childhood friend. "I...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Man dies following shooting on E. Rue Maison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim has died due to his injuries. Mobile Police have confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of E. Rue Maison at approximately 11:54 a.m. in reference to a male victim shot. An adult male was...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died

According to Prichard City Officials, police are looking for Adrianna Gossett in connection to the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett, and an unidentified male, then allegedly shot Watson as she...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

utv44.com

Bay Minette Police: Man arrested for impersonating law enforcement

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — On 02/04/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, Bay Minette Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Mango Street in reference to a civil issue. While en route the caller reported that a male on scene, David Starke, identified himself as a Baldwin County...
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

Catalytic converter thieves target Daphne apartment complex

Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — Thieves ransacked the East Bay Apartments in Daphne last night, and they got away with a valuable commodity. The thieves got under cars, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters. A key sign that your catalytic converter may have been stolen is if your car is making a very loud rattling noise.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD asks for public’s help locating missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile Police Department are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation and are seeking help from the public. The MPD requests assistance in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. She is Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old who was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile. She was wearing a black and blonde wig and all black clothing. Detectives believe she may be in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Dickens Ferry Road.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have Eddie Ray Moffett in custody and is on his way to Metro Jail, according to a tweet. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn […]
WILMER, AL
utv44.com

