Flagler County, FL

Dramatic Video: Florida man armed with knives shot after charging at deputy, sheriff says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida man was shot after deputies said he armed himself with two knives during an erratic mental health episode. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call on Sunday, Feb. 5, to 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach, reporting an occupant inside the home was acting erratically with two knives. This isn't the first time deputies were called to handle a similar situation at the residence.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested

ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

