Ellen Diane (Rawls) Hodge
Ellen Rawls Hodge was born on April 11, 1947 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late George (Buddy) and Rosa Lee Rawls. She was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia but lived her latter years in Clermont, Florida. On January 31, 2023, God called her from labor to reward. “Servant of God well done, rest from thy love employ the battled fought, the victory won, enter thy master’s joy.” Ellen was greatly loved by so many and will be missed.
Gloria Jean Murray
Ms. Gloria Jean Murray, age 75, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a 1967 graduate of Williams James High School. She was employed with Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) and a caregiver for the late Ruth Payton Alexis.
Brooklet’s Martha Weston handmade “Memory Bears” provide comfort
Losing a loved one may be one of the most difficult things we ever go through in life. Brooklet’s Martha Weston has found a way to make remembering them a little easier. Martha is known for her sewing talents in making bears, pillow covers and quilts she creates to help loved ones remember the ones they have lost.
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras
Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the university will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
Carl Martin Sellers, Jr.
Carl, beloved husband father and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a lingering illness. He was born in Knoxville Tennessee on September 6, 1946. He is preceded in death by his father Carl M. Sellers, Sr. and by his mother Edith Smith Sellers, and his brother, Gary F. Sellers.
5K and 1M Fun Run for Camp Sweet Escape to be held in Millen on Feb. 11
You can help children have a “sweet escape” from their struggles with type 1 diabetes by participating in a sweet fun run on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Millen. Both Georgia and South Carolina have involvement in the upcoming 5K and 1M Fun Run to raise money for Camp Sweet Escape, a flagship program of the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association.
El Maguey opening second location in Market District
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is opening a second location in the former Barberito’s space in Statesboro’s Market District Center at 1100 Brampton Ave Ste E. The family-owned restaurant features a large variety of authentic Mexican cuisine and is a community-oriented business. The owners, husband and wife duo Genaro...
Savannah Boat Show to celebrate 20th anniversary
For the twentieth consecutive year, the Savannah Boat Show returns to the area February 24-26. The popular annual show will be held at the Savannah Convention Center overlooking the Savannah River. Show producer JBM & Associates anticipates a tremendous show with more boats, more exhibitors, and three full days of activities for the entire family.
Statesboro Police and Vyve teaming up to celebrate acts of kindness
The Statesboro Police Department is excited to partner with Vyve Broadband again this year to celebrate acts of kindness in the Statesboro community. Every week of February, the Statesboro Police Department will be giving out a $25 gift card to a community member when they catch them in the act of doing something kind or good for our community. These acts can simply be picking up trash off the sidewalk or helping someone take groceries to their car.
Jeremy “Shane” Yates
Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Management from Augusta Technical College in 2002. He...
75th annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition is Saturday night
The 75th Annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition (formerly pageant) will be held on February 4, 2023, at the Nessmith-Lane Performing Arts Center on the Statesboro campus. Doors will open at 5:30pm, and the competition begins at 6pm. Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Georgia Southern University,...
William “Billy” Cassidy
Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
Billy Ben Gunter
Billy Ben Gunter, age 88, passed away Monday January 30, 2023. He was a native and a longtime resident of Bulloch County . He was the owner of Billy Gunter’s Heating and Air for more than forty years. Mr. Gunter was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Teresa Davis
Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023. Teresa was born on March 25, 1971 in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler where she spent most of her life thereafter. She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
Virginia Ruth Nicholson
Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
Parker Claxton wins Men’s Golf Thomas Sharkey Indy Collegiate
Parker Claxton won medalist honors, and five Eagles finished in the top-25 at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, which concluded Tuesday at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course. Claxton, playing in his second collegiate tournament, fired 69-66 in Sunday’s first two rounds to open four-shot lead heading into the final...
Weekly COVID Report | Tuesday, February 06, 2023
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status INCREASED to MEDIUM by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. We have added CDC COVID Data Tracker to give readers real time information on COVID in Bulloch County. Even though we are only updating weekly, on Monday’s at this time, you can refer back to this story to access this real time tracker at any time.
