Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks move to No. 1 in national rankings

NEW ORLEANS – Impressive performances by the Razorbacks this past weekend propelled Arkansas into the No. 1 position in USTFCCCA’s national rating index, moving up from No. 3 a week ago. Collegiate leading marks established by the Razorbacks this past weekend in New Mexico included the 4 x...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas Sports Cluster Up Next

We are just over a month away from Arkansas Spring football, March Madness and baseball all overlapping (not to mention the end of the dead period in recruiting). We'll discuss what's next with Razorback sports and more on today's show with host and HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks Gut Out Win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) gutted out a 54-51 at Auburn (13-9, 3-7 SEC) to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 in SEC play. In a game where 54 total fouls were called, Arkansas tallied 23 of its 54 total points from the foul line, including clutch free throws by Makayla Daniels to seal the game. The Razorbacks never trailed in the contest and reached 18 wins on the season, which matches last season’s total.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas grinds out first road win of season at South Carolina, 65-63, as Hoop Hogs avoid NCAAT Bubble disaster

Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament Bubble resume simply could not afford to take on a road loss against lowly South Carolina on Saturday, and the Razorbacks survived their own predictable second-half woes amid a late Gamecocks run to make sure that didn’t happen while collecting their first road win of the season, 65-63, in Columbia, S.C.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine

If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
nwahomepage.com

Runners Gear Up for 13th Annual Bentonville Half Marathon

Runners from around the region will take on the city of Bentonville by storm on April 1. Watch as Hannah Carter (Bentonville Parks & Recreation) and Richard Delacruz (Nestlé) join Good Day NWA with all the reasons that you should get involved. Saturday, April 1. Downtown Bentonville Square. 7:00...
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR

