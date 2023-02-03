Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks move to No. 1 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – Impressive performances by the Razorbacks this past weekend propelled Arkansas into the No. 1 position in USTFCCCA’s national rating index, moving up from No. 3 a week ago. Collegiate leading marks established by the Razorbacks this past weekend in New Mexico included the 4 x...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Arkansas head women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors previews matchup with Vanderbilt
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team hits the road this week to take on an opponent they’ve beat once already this season in the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Hogs took down the Commodores 84-81 on Jan. 16 at Bud Walton Arena. Hear what head coach...
HawgSports Live: Arkansas Sports Cluster Up Next
We are just over a month away from Arkansas Spring football, March Madness and baseball all overlapping (not to mention the end of the dead period in recruiting). We'll discuss what's next with Razorback sports and more on today's show with host and HawgSports publisher Trey Biddy. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas unveils new road red uniforms for Tuesday night's game at Kentucky
Arkansas will take its 4-game SEC winning streak on the road on Tuesday night, heading to Kentucky to take on a Wildcats squad that has won 6-straight SEC matchups. It will be a huge game when it comes to SEC standings, and the Razorbacks are going to bring their best look into the road matchup.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: …. Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23 Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023 Frost...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Gut Out Win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) gutted out a 54-51 at Auburn (13-9, 3-7 SEC) to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 in SEC play. In a game where 54 total fouls were called, Arkansas tallied 23 of its 54 total points from the foul line, including clutch free throws by Makayla Daniels to seal the game. The Razorbacks never trailed in the contest and reached 18 wins on the season, which matches last season’s total.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas grinds out first road win of season at South Carolina, 65-63, as Hoop Hogs avoid NCAAT Bubble disaster
Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament Bubble resume simply could not afford to take on a road loss against lowly South Carolina on Saturday, and the Razorbacks survived their own predictable second-half woes amid a late Gamecocks run to make sure that didn’t happen while collecting their first road win of the season, 65-63, in Columbia, S.C.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together.
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
nwahomepage.com
Runners Gear Up for 13th Annual Bentonville Half Marathon
Runners from around the region will take on the city of Bentonville by storm on April 1. Watch as Hannah Carter (Bentonville Parks & Recreation) and Richard Delacruz (Nestlé) join Good Day NWA with all the reasons that you should get involved. Saturday, April 1. Downtown Bentonville Square. 7:00...
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
tourcounsel.com
Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
