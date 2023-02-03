COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Tuesday following a destructive joyride in southeast Colorado Springs. Police say 911 calls started coming in just after 12:50 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a black SUV had plowed into a Loaf ‘N Jug and several cars in the area of Space Center Drive and Galley Road, then took off. Officers later found out the suspect had also allegedly hit a driver who was trying to stop him from leaving.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO