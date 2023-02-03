Read full article on original website
22-year-old man arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs involving a gun
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges in a possible road rage case, according to Colorado Springs police. The incident happened on Jan. 25 and started near Wooten Road and Platte Avenue. The intersection is on the east side of the city between N. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.
WATCH: Jury selection in day two Wednesday for Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife
Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The star witness in the murder trial of a Pueblo County man accused of killing a toddler testified about the several apparent injuries to one of her own foster children days and weeks preceding his death. Ramondo Jones, 38, is accused of killing 14-month-old foster child Aiden Seeley back in The post Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death appeared first on KRDO.
Man shot while in car in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in a car early Tuesday morning. The victim showed at a Colorado Springs hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg shortly before 3 a.m. Police were then alerted by hospital staff, and officers went to talk to the victim.
Authorities seek help to find missing at-risk teen from Cimarron Hills area of El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing at-risk teen. According to the sheriff's office, Adrianna, 15, disappeared from her Cimarron Hills home overnight Monday into Tuesday; the area is just east of the Colorado Springs city limits - bordered by Powers Boulevard, Constitution Avenue, and The post Authorities seek help to find missing at-risk teen from Cimarron Hills area of El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction. District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating: We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with The post District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction appeared first on KRDO.
Springs police searching for driver who hit officer’s cruiser, fled scene
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for a driver who crashed into an officer’s cruiser and then fled the scene late Tuesday night. The officer was in the middle of a routine traffic stop on I-25 near South Academy when the collision happened. “While contacting this...
Driver arrested for DUI, other charges after allegedly crashing into Springs gas station and several vehicles
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Tuesday following a destructive joyride in southeast Colorado Springs. Police say 911 calls started coming in just after 12:50 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a black SUV had plowed into a Loaf ‘N Jug and several cars in the area of Space Center Drive and Galley Road, then took off. Officers later found out the suspect had also allegedly hit a driver who was trying to stop him from leaving.
EPSO: Child dies of injuries after Falcon shooting
Black El Paso County rancher faces felony charge after his own complaints of racism, intimidation
A Black rancher who alleges he and his wife have endured months of racially-motivated property crimes and intimidation in their rural Colorado community was arrested Monday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Courtney Mallery, 41, now faces a felony charge of stalking the neighbors he has accused of carrying out a bias-based terror campaign on his property in Yoder, about 30 miles east of Colorado Springs. In an uncommon...
WATCH: Vehicle found charred and abandoned on I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police have confirmed that a fatal accident has shutdown Eastbound Fountain Blvd, as well as North and South Jet Wing on Fountain. Officers have confirmed it was between a vehicle and a pedestrian. By 10 a.m., law enforcement said the intersection had reopened. Colorado Springs police will be The post One dead following pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in Fountain appeared first on KRDO.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
One dead following pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened along eastbound Fountain Blvd. and Jetwing Dr. Officers confirmed it was between a vehicle and a pedestrian. By 10 a.m., law enforcement said the intersection had reopened. The post One dead following pedestrian vs. vehicle accident in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo. Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with The post Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Dog Accidentally Ingests Meth While on Walk With Mom
There are lots of things a dog parent expects to happen upon during a stroll with their pup: squirrels, other dogs, maybe some garbage or abandoned food that your pup can’t help but gobble up. But one thing no dog parent expects to encounter on a walk is meth. A southern Colorado dog mom and […] The post Colorado Dog Accidentally Ingests Meth While on Walk With Mom appeared first on DogTime.
Jury selected in Kallungi murder trial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a delay in the trial last fall, 12 jurors have been selected in the murder trial. The list of witnesses *could include the victim’s own mother. The case surrounding the disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi. Has been going on for years. Dane Kallungi...
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to North Academy and Entrada to a motorcycle crash. Officers found the rider dead on scene after reportedly hitting a light pole. Speed...
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
