YRMC receives grant money to help fund research and education at AWC
YUMA -- YRMC received a $500,500 grant from the Flinn Foundation to enhance research capacity at Yuma Regional Medical Center and build a pathway for students at Arizona Western College to seek health-system relevant credentialing in the field. Trudie F. Milner, Ph.D., COO, YRMC, and Reetika Dhawan, VP for Workforce...
Yuma high school teacher earns teacher of the month from local dealership
YUMA -- Yuma High School teacher Shantele Sajdowitz has been selected as Teacher of the Month by Desert Ford Dealers in partnership with Univision Arizona and All in Education after being nominated by two staff members at All in Education. Sajdowitz began teaching middle school in 2010 and started working...
U.S. Air Force Band performs at Historic Yuma Theatre
YUMA -- The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will be performing on Wednesday February 22nd at 7:00 pm at the Historic Yuma Theatre. The concert is free to attend, but tickets are required. Reserve tickets online here. Tickets are first come, first served, and are expected to run out.
Fun Run & Walk event comes to an end in Yuma, join before Feb. 24th
YUMA -- Yuma park & rec has been informing the community about the final Fun Run & walk event. The event will be on February 25th, and the race starts at 8:15 in the morning. Attendees will go to West Wetlands Park, and officials for the event say to give yourself time to park and check in. There is a $25 fee to enter, but ages 17 and under are free.
Valentines heart bottle necklaces event, hosted by Yuma Main Library
YUMA - The Main Library in Yuma has been announcing its Valentine's heart bottle necklace classes. The library encourages locals to come out and create a one-of-a-kind accessory for Valentine’s Day. Locals can come by February 8th, at 6:00 pm to join the event. attendees will fill a small...
Yuma fire shares difference between Fire Engine & Ambulance
YUMA -- So what is the difference between a Fire Engine and a Paramedic Transport unit (ambulance)?. Some might say that one is a lot bigger, can seat more passengers, and carries water and hoses to extinguish large fires, but if it involves an emergency medical response, there is not much difference.
Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of February 6th
Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
Car crash in Yuma leads to man dead and others taken to local hospital
YUMA -- YCSO have been investigating the accident that left one man dead and the others take to the hospital. On February 5, 2023, just before 4:30 in the morning. Deputies got a call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7. According to...
Teen in Yuma arrested for arson, officials say the fire was intentionally set
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma, Joseph Perez, has been arrested for Arson of an Occupied Structure. Around 5:00 in the morning, Yuma Fire went to the apartment complex on South 3rd Ave. According to Yuma Fire, heavy smoke and the fire was coming from the second floor. Firefighters were...
