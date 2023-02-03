ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

yumadailynews.com

YRMC receives grant money to help fund research and education at AWC

YUMA -- YRMC received a $500,500 grant from the Flinn Foundation to enhance research capacity at Yuma Regional Medical Center and build a pathway for students at Arizona Western College to seek health-system relevant credentialing in the field. Trudie F. Milner, Ph.D., COO, YRMC, and Reetika Dhawan, VP for Workforce...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma high school teacher earns teacher of the month from local dealership

YUMA -- Yuma High School teacher Shantele Sajdowitz has been selected as Teacher of the Month by Desert Ford Dealers in partnership with Univision Arizona and All in Education after being nominated by two staff members at All in Education. Sajdowitz began teaching middle school in 2010 and started working...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

U.S. Air Force Band performs at Historic Yuma Theatre

YUMA -- The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will be performing on Wednesday February 22nd at 7:00 pm at the Historic Yuma Theatre. The concert is free to attend, but tickets are required. Reserve tickets online here. Tickets are first come, first served, and are expected to run out.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Fun Run & Walk event comes to an end in Yuma, join before Feb. 24th

YUMA -- Yuma park & rec has been informing the community about the final Fun Run & walk event. The event will be on February 25th, and the race starts at 8:15 in the morning. Attendees will go to West Wetlands Park, and officials for the event say to give yourself time to park and check in. There is a $25 fee to enter, but ages 17 and under are free.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Valentines heart bottle necklaces event, hosted by Yuma Main Library

YUMA - The Main Library in Yuma has been announcing its Valentine's heart bottle necklace classes. The library encourages locals to come out and create a one-of-a-kind accessory for Valentine’s Day. Locals can come by February 8th, at 6:00 pm to join the event. attendees will fill a small...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma fire shares difference between Fire Engine & Ambulance

YUMA -- So what is the difference between a Fire Engine and a Paramedic Transport unit (ambulance)?. Some might say that one is a lot bigger, can seat more passengers, and carries water and hoses to extinguish large fires, but if it involves an emergency medical response, there is not much difference.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of February 6th

Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
YUMA, AZ

