YUMA -- Yuma park & rec has been informing the community about the final Fun Run & walk event. The event will be on February 25th, and the race starts at 8:15 in the morning. Attendees will go to West Wetlands Park, and officials for the event say to give yourself time to park and check in. There is a $25 fee to enter, but ages 17 and under are free.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO