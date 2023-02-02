Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras
Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the university will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
Bulloch Pre-K registration opens Feb. 27
Registration for the upcoming pre-kindergarten (Pre-K) school year in Bulloch County Schools will open online on Feb. 27. Overseen by Georgia’s Department for Early Care and Learning, there are 11 pre-K sites with a total of 20 classrooms, which offer space for 436 children, across the district. These lottery-funded educational programs help prepare children for kindergarten using state-approved pre-K standards and curriculum.
