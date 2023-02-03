Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
mymoinfo.com
Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them
(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
mymoinfo.com
Will Missouri Residents Vote To Weaken Their Own Legislative Power
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Jefferson City) Will Missouri voting citizens take one of their main forms of legislative power out of their own hands?. A majority of the Missouri House of Representatives is behind Representative Mike Henderson’s bill that would do just that. This concerns the initiative petition...
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol on recent winter weather and current accident statistics in the state
(Jefferson County) There’s no question Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were busy during the recent winter weather systems that passed through portions of the state. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says last weeks storm system that brought freezing rain and sleet to the area created some...
mymoinfo.com
All Kids Bike At North County Primary School In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Regional Radio told you last November about a fundraising effort at North Country Primary School in Bonne Terre where kindergarten students will be a part of the national movement called “All Kids Bike”. Well the youngsters raised enough money for a 24-fleet of Strider AKB-specific bicycles,...
mymoinfo.com
Debbie Siebert reflects on her time at the Jefferson County Family YMCA
(Festus) At the end of this month, Debbie Siebert will officially step down and retire from the Jefferson County YMCA. Siebert began her time with the YMCA with the South County branch in 1991 and came to the Jefferson County location in 1999. In 2015, she became the Executive Director. She says she’s seen quite a few changes over the years with the facilities. She says a capitol campaign in 2012 finished the basement to add more programs for the members.
mymoinfo.com
Firefighters put out blaze outside of Hillsboro Food Pantry
(Hillsboro) Firefighters were able to extinguish a blaze fairly quickly on Tuesday morning, avoiding any extensive damage occurring to the building housed by the Hillsboro Food Pantry. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says they received the call just before 6:30am for pallets that had caught fire outside the...
mymoinfo.com
Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman
(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
mymoinfo.com
MAAA Conference Tournament Quarterfinals Day 2 Wrap-Up
(Park Hills) The Farmington and West County girls are moving on to the MAAA conference tournament semifinals along with the Ste. Genevieve and Potosi boys. Two seed Farmington defeated seven seed Ste. Genevieve 60-23. The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter, but Farmington went on a 46-6 run over the next two quarters…
mymoinfo.com
Sherry Lee Burrow (nee Garrison) – Services 2/11/23 At 3 P.M.
Sherry Lee Burrow (nee Garrison) of Cuba died Tuesday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation for Sherry Burrow is Saturday afternoon from 1 until 3 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Melissa Jean Frierdich – Service 2/11/23 At 1 P.M.
Melissa Jean Frierdich of De Soto died Tuesday at the age of 51. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Melissa Frierdich is Saturday from 9 until 1 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
