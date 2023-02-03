(Festus) At the end of this month, Debbie Siebert will officially step down and retire from the Jefferson County YMCA. Siebert began her time with the YMCA with the South County branch in 1991 and came to the Jefferson County location in 1999. In 2015, she became the Executive Director. She says she’s seen quite a few changes over the years with the facilities. She says a capitol campaign in 2012 finished the basement to add more programs for the members.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO