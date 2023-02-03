ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

thegazebogazette.com

Gulfport Police Arrest Protesters After Dispute

Five people have been arrested following a confrontation between police and protesters in a south Mississippi city over the October death of a Black teenager who was shot by police. The arrest followed protests Thursday at a city building in Gulfport, where demonstrations have taken place for months in response...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led law enforcement across county lines Tuesday before being arrested for possession of illegal substances and eluding police. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Darrin Everett led three JCSD patrol units on a pursuit along Delk Road to Eatonville Road and down Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Units from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police joined the chase as Everett crossed into their districts.
JONES COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Child critical after accidental shooting in Biloxi

Biloxi Police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Stennis Drive about a shooting. Officers found a male victim, who is under 16, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then transferred to an out-of-state hospital for additional care.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies

Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County

Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Police Department offers gun safety tips

News 25 reached out to the Biloxi Police Department to tell us the best ways to properly store and handle firearms to help avoid similar incidents in the future. Lt. Todd Stewart tells us the best way to prevent unwanted hands on your firearms is to lock them up securely in a place out of reach from children.
BILOXI, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer

Gulfport Police arrested 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief

UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
SEMMES, AL
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
wxxv25.com

Krewe of Little Rascals parading in Pascagoula this Saturday

Main Street Pascagoula is getting ready for the Krewe of Little Rascals to parade through the streets on Saturday. This year, a fourth-grade king and queen will be crowned from each Pascagoula Elementary School including Arlington, Beach, Central, Cherokee, Eastlawn, Jackson, Lake, and Resurrection Catholic. The Little Rascals can walk...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Secretary of State Michael Watson wraps up statewide tour

Secretary of State Michael Watson ended his 82-county tour today, making his last stop in Jackson County. Watson launched his 82 county tour in 2020 upon taking office, to help build strong relationships with those in the state. While on his tour, Watson discussed voting-related issues, brainstormed ideas to help strengthen the overall election process with all circuit clerks and election commissioners. “Being able to listen and exchange ideas, there are things that I think that this may be a great idea, but when you talk to the commissioners who see it on the ground every day, those are the experts.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

