Nagy reflects on disastrous Fields start vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is coaching in the Super Bowl for the first time, as quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nagy is fortunate to be able to work with one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Patrick Mahomes, but he also worked with one of the most promising prospects when he coached the Bears: Justin Fields. Obviously things did not work out nearly as well in Chicago as they have in Kansas City. Nagy caught up with the media at the start of Super Bowl week to reflect on where things went wrong with Fields’ rookie season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO