5 Colorado hotels make list of top 100 in US
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
System brings mountain snow, chance of snow in Denver
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — After a beautiful weekend in Colorado, another winter weather system has arrived in the state. The system will bring light snow to Colorado's mountains throughout Monday, gradually decreasing in the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the Elkhead and Park Mountains and...
Gas up 86¢ in 1 month: Where to find the cheapest in Denver
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 86 cents over the last month. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.92 in Colorado, as of Monday, Feb. 6, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado. Gas in Colorado is now...
Girl Scouts prepare in-person cookie sales in Colorado
DENVER — It's the most wonderful time of year. Girl Scout Cookie season officially begins in Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 5, with the launch of in-person cookie sales. Girl Scouts will be at stores across Colorado through Sunday, March 12, selling a variety of tasty cookies. Cookie lovers can...
Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
Cybersecurity expert says bipartisan concern over TikTok means change could be on the way
COLORADO, USA — TikTok has now attracted attention – and anger – from politicians on both sides of the aisle. At a tech conference in Boulder on Sunday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat who represents Colorado, repeated the concern he raised last week that TikTok's Chinese parent company poses a national security threat.
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their two...
Six more weeks of winter in Colorado is a good bet. Except for spring of 2017
DENVER — Six more weeks of winter. That's what the famous rodent forecaster from Pennsylvania predicted on Thursday morning. Well, in Colorado it’s going to feel like an early spring after the three months we just went through. How accurate is that rodent anyway? He almost always predicts...
2 wolves caught, collared in Colorado
WALDEN, Colo. — Two wolves have been caught and collared in northwest Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it placed GPS collars on two wolves Thursday in North Park, near Walden. The wolves were first safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be...
Legislators consider rolling back medical marijuana restrictions
COLORADO, USA — Colorado state senators will begin debate Thursday on a proposal to roll back some of the restrictions enacted last year on medical marijuana at the urging of patient advocates and to the chagrin of the groups against lifting the restrictions. The bill, called the Access to...
Why Xcel's million-dollar donation doesn't add up
DENVER — Xcel and other energy companies are feeling that heat. Customers are complaining about energy bills three and four times what they were this time last year, while Xcel made $1.7 billion in profit in 2022. Perhaps that's why a coalition of energy companies - Xcel, Black Hills,...
FBI urges caution with cryptocurrency scams on the rise
DENVER — The FBI's Denver office is warning the public of a rise in people falling victim to cryptocurrency scams, with millions of dollars in losses in Colorado alone. Investigators are seeing an emerging trend where adults 60 and over are caught up in cryptocurrency investment scams, according to the FBI, especially involving the cryptocurrencies Tether and USD Coin.
31K road rage drivers reported in Colorado last year
DENVER — Reports of aggressive drivers on Colorado's roads increased in 2022, surpassing the number of reports for suspected drunken drivers. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said its emergency dispatchers answered 57,899 calls to its *CSP (*277) program in 2022. About 54% of the calls were related to road rage or aggressive driving. Aggressive driving reports were up approximately 4.5% over 2021, CSP said.
Denver teachers union says state lawmakers' efforts won't entirely fix staffing issue
DENVER — 85% of teachers told their union that classroom staffing shortages are worse than they've ever seen them, and now Colorado lawmakers have advanced several proposals that aim to help. "I feel defeated, like I'm not doing my best by my students," Denver special education teacher Ellen Petrila...
Bill looks to cut costs of EpiPens for Coloradans
DENVER — As Keri Pugh sits in her hotel room in Silverthorne preparing for a weekend of skiing, she takes out the very thing she makes sure her family always has; auto-injectors, common known by the brand name EpiPens. "They go everywhere with us. These are our travel ones,"...
LIBRE Initiative encourages residents to speak out against energy bill increases
COLORADO, USA — Energy bills are going up, sometimes double or triple what people were paying last year. The LIBRE Initiative is a conservative Latino advocacy group that's encouraging the community to speak up. LIBRE is a subgroup of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch brothers' group that is involved...
