ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

5 Colorado hotels make list of top 100 in US

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

System brings mountain snow, chance of snow in Denver

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — After a beautiful weekend in Colorado, another winter weather system has arrived in the state. The system will bring light snow to Colorado's mountains throughout Monday, gradually decreasing in the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the Elkhead and Park Mountains and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Girl Scouts prepare in-person cookie sales in Colorado

DENVER — It's the most wonderful time of year. Girl Scout Cookie season officially begins in Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 5, with the launch of in-person cookie sales. Girl Scouts will be at stores across Colorado through Sunday, March 12, selling a variety of tasty cookies. Cookie lovers can...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing

DENVER — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their two...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

2 wolves caught, collared in Colorado

WALDEN, Colo. — Two wolves have been caught and collared in northwest Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it placed GPS collars on two wolves Thursday in North Park, near Walden. The wolves were first safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be...
WALDEN, CO
9NEWS

Why Xcel's million-dollar donation doesn't add up

DENVER — Xcel and other energy companies are feeling that heat. Customers are complaining about energy bills three and four times what they were this time last year, while Xcel made $1.7 billion in profit in 2022. Perhaps that's why a coalition of energy companies - Xcel, Black Hills,...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

FBI urges caution with cryptocurrency scams on the rise

DENVER — The FBI's Denver office is warning the public of a rise in people falling victim to cryptocurrency scams, with millions of dollars in losses in Colorado alone. Investigators are seeing an emerging trend where adults 60 and over are caught up in cryptocurrency investment scams, according to the FBI, especially involving the cryptocurrencies Tether and USD Coin.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

31K road rage drivers reported in Colorado last year

DENVER — Reports of aggressive drivers on Colorado's roads increased in 2022, surpassing the number of reports for suspected drunken drivers. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said its emergency dispatchers answered 57,899 calls to its *CSP (*277) program in 2022. About 54% of the calls were related to road rage or aggressive driving. Aggressive driving reports were up approximately 4.5% over 2021, CSP said.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Bill looks to cut costs of EpiPens for Coloradans

DENVER — As Keri Pugh sits in her hotel room in Silverthorne preparing for a weekend of skiing, she takes out the very thing she makes sure her family always has; auto-injectors, common known by the brand name EpiPens. "They go everywhere with us. These are our travel ones,"...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy