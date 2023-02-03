ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sporting News

Why Brian Flores joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator and it means for Arizona Cardinals head coaching search

The Vikings have landed one of the biggest names in the coaching cycle to be their next defensive coordinator. Minnesota has reportedly hired Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to be the team's next defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Flores spent only one season as an assistant coach with Pittsburgh after his time as the Dolphins head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon

Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO

