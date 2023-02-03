Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How many current Chiefs were on Super Bowl 54 roster? Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among players who won rings in 2020
It feels like just yesterday that the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is set to make its third trip to the big game in the past four years. Andy Reid's teams have become regulars in the final game of the NFL season. While it might not have...
Sporting News
Why Brian Flores joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator and it means for Arizona Cardinals head coaching search
The Vikings have landed one of the biggest names in the coaching cycle to be their next defensive coordinator. Minnesota has reportedly hired Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to be the team's next defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Flores spent only one season as an assistant coach with Pittsburgh after his time as the Dolphins head coach.
Sporting News
The most random Chiefs who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, led by Melvin Gordon
Everybody knows the big names and personalities of the Chiefs thanks to their recent run of playoff success. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have established themselves as one of the best quarterback and head coach tandems in recent NFL history. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has long been one of the league's top tight ends and brings an edge to his game, as Cincinnati fans learned after their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sporting News
Who is Doug Williams? Meet the first Black NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl
Once upon a time, Washington was one of the best-run franchises in the NFL. No, really. It used to win things. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs, the franchise nabbed not one, not two, but three Super Bowl titles in a 10-year span. None of those titles...
Sporting News
Madden Super Bowl predictions 2023: Video game projects Eagles vs. Chiefs to be a blowout
The Chiefs and the Eagles are set to meet on Sunday to determine the champion of Super Bowl 57. But EA Sports' popular "Madden" video game believes it already knows which team is going to emerge victoriously. It's easy to make a case for either side. The Eagles have one...
