Effective: 2023-02-07 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 25.8 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to continue falling. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.8 Tue 8 am CST 25.6 25.2 24.7

MADISON COUNTY, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO