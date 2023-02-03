ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver-based Pinnacle Architectural Lighting lays off over 150 employees

By By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsQXi_0kapkvn500

A Denver-based lighting manufacturer is laying off more than 150 employees, state labor officials learned.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc. told the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it is closing a facility at 3801 Havana St., leading to the loss of 151 works.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, large employers are required to provide a notice to employees 60 days prior to any layoffs, with some exceptions.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc., which operates under under the Legrand company, said the the facility's closure is permanent, the result of restructuring and reorganization, which will include the merging of the work facilities and related business operations in Kenosha, Wis. and Denver.

Employees learned about the layoffs at a town hall meeting on Jan. 10, according to the required notice.

After that meeting, Pinnacle scheduled individual meetings with affected employees that lasted through the month of January.

Layoffs will start in June and will continue into the first quarter of 2024, the company said, adding many employees affected are electrical assemblers, according to the WARN notice.

This is one of many mass layoffs across Colorado, according to the WARN reports.

Curaleaf, a cannabis cultivation company that operates across 21 states, will a layoff of 47 employees in Pueblo according to a WARN notice from Jan. 26. The layoffs are due to a change in business, according to WARN’s data. Of those being laid off, 19 were either lead or general cultivation associates but many different roles were affected by this announcement. Layoffs will begin on March 26 and go through June 16 according to a letter from Cristina Nutzman, vice president and assistant general counsel of labor and employment for Curaleaf.

The company plans to cease operating at five locations:

920 38th Lane, Pueblo127 S. Nielsen Avenue, Pueblo46795 E. State Hwy 96, Avondale748 E Industrial Blvd, Pueblo West129 E Enterprise Dr., Pueblo West

As was previously reported, Denver-based DCP Midstream, LP, plans to lay off 136 employees, according to a Jan. 25 WARN notice. The company expects the layoffs to be permanent and to start on March 31, according to the letter from Lisa Mora, DCP's senior human resources business partner.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement

Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado legislators advance bill to stop metro district developers from buying own financing

Proposed legislation that aims to stop metro district developers from buying and profiting from the public debt they approved as a district’s board members narrowly cleared a state House committee on Tuesday. It is the second time in as many years that a bill looking to restrict the practice has been put before the legislature, both strongly opposed by developers and others in the housing industry. It failed last year. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Couple indicted in tree-trimming scam of older Coloradans

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser indicted an Arvada couple on 51 counts in connection with a fake tree-trimming service targeting older Coloradans, according to a release. Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler are accused of committing financial fraud on older Coloradans, many of whom were over the age of...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bureau of Reclamation faces Solomonic choice in picking plan to save Colorado River — and the West

As the federal government — and the states that rely on the river — scramble to save the river system that has fueled growth in the West, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation faces something of a Solomonic choice: Pick California’s proposal, based on the “law of the river” that put primacy on senior water rights, and Arizona and Nevada would take the brunt of water cuts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that a former “Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades should remain in custody because he was “grooming young children” to replace his older wives when he was arrested last week. The new details in the criminal case against Nathan Chasing Horse, who played young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, were revealed in a packed North Las Vegas courtroom...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
The Denver Gazette

I-25 southbound HOV ramp into downtown Denver reopened

After several hours Wednesday, police were able to contact a person standing on the overpass on Interstate 25 near 19th Street and re-opened the southbound HOV lane, according to a Denver Police Department tweet. The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street was closed for...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Peddling more pot to Colorado kids

Just when the state was making headway in tightening lax marijuana regulations to protect Colorado’s kids — a new bill in the legislature would kick the door wide open to more abuse. Senate Bill 23-081 would roll back safeguards enacted by the legislature only two years ago to...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

I-25 southbound HOV ramp into downtown Denver closed due to police activity

The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street is closed while Denver police work to “contact a person on the overpass.”. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stolen catalytic converters found in Denver scrapyard

Catalytic converters, theft targets due to their valuable metals, are rarely found after being stolen from vehicles. In January, investigators found three of them, stolen in October, in a local scrap yard. On Oct. 7, three catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota Tacoma trucks at Eco Shield Pest Solutions, located...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Proposal advances to add $40 million to Colorado’s special education funding

A proposal to increase Colorado’s special education funding by $40 million unanimously passed its first committee vote Monday. If approved by the full state legislature, Senate Bill 99 would add $40,203,671 to the Department of Education’s annual appropriation. Proponents said the funding would be used for special education programs to help bring down student-teacher ratios, decrease class sizes and provide additional support.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

| Arts news

There is always more live local theater going on than any one theatergoer could ever attend, but we don’t often hit a sweet spot like right now, when there are so many “highly recommendable” offerings available to consider. Here are just a few I can attest to: There are plenty of important, necessary plays about immigration being presented on stages across America right now, and for good reason – Curious Theatre’s excellent mother-daughter drama “Alma” being one of them (through Feb. 18). But the DCPA...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy