Denver-based Pinnacle Architectural Lighting lays off over 150 employees

A Denver-based lighting manufacturer is laying off more than 150 employees, state labor officials learned.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc. told the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it is closing a facility at 3801 Havana St., leading to the loss of 151 works.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, large employers are required to provide a notice to employees 60 days prior to any layoffs, with some exceptions.

Pinnacle Architectural Lighting, Inc., which operates under under the Legrand company, said the the facility's closure is permanent, the result of restructuring and reorganization, which will include the merging of the work facilities and related business operations in Kenosha, Wis. and Denver.

Employees learned about the layoffs at a town hall meeting on Jan. 10, according to the required notice.

After that meeting, Pinnacle scheduled individual meetings with affected employees that lasted through the month of January.

Layoffs will start in June and will continue into the first quarter of 2024, the company said, adding many employees affected are electrical assemblers, according to the WARN notice.

This is one of many mass layoffs across Colorado, according to the WARN reports.

Curaleaf, a cannabis cultivation company that operates across 21 states, will a layoff of 47 employees in Pueblo according to a WARN notice from Jan. 26. The layoffs are due to a change in business, according to WARN’s data. Of those being laid off, 19 were either lead or general cultivation associates but many different roles were affected by this announcement. Layoffs will begin on March 26 and go through June 16 according to a letter from Cristina Nutzman, vice president and assistant general counsel of labor and employment for Curaleaf.

The company plans to cease operating at five locations:

920 38th Lane, Pueblo127 S. Nielsen Avenue, Pueblo46795 E. State Hwy 96, Avondale748 E Industrial Blvd, Pueblo West129 E Enterprise Dr., Pueblo West

As was previously reported, Denver-based DCP Midstream, LP, plans to lay off 136 employees, according to a Jan. 25 WARN notice. The company expects the layoffs to be permanent and to start on March 31, according to the letter from Lisa Mora, DCP's senior human resources business partner.