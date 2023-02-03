Read full article on original website
Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on federal government to investigate recent spike in natural gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the federal government to investigate the recent spike in natural gas prices that have affected ratepayers throughout California. In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Comission (FERC), the federal agency responsible for regulating wholesale, Newsom requested that the agency “immediately focus its investigatory resources on assessing whether market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior, or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices in the western gas markets.”
Chula Vista to hold "open meeting" laws and ethics requirements training
The City of Chula Vista is hosting an “open meeting” with laws and ethics requirements training for Chula Vista City Council, and other officials on Feb.16, where members of the public are encouraged to participate. The training covers several topics at an upcoming Chula Vista City Council workshop...
UCSD To Train 200 Community Health Workers From Minority Communities
UC San Diego will use a $3 million grant to train 200 people from refugee, immigrant and Native American populations in the county to become community health workers, it was announced today. The initiative, spearheaded by UCSD's Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, results from the...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Announces Candidacy for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. "From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I've never shied away from taking on the toughest fights," Fletcher said in a statement. "I'm running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves."
4 People Taken to Hospitals for Smoke Inhalation After Fire Onboard Plane
A fire that originated in an external battery pack aboard a United Airlines flight forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff today, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. UA Flight #2664, which was en route to Newark Liberty...
National City Police investigates double shooting
The National City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night. The National City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at around 10 p.m. at the 2500 block of East Plaza Boulevard. Responding officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds in the upper areas of their bodies.
Chula Vista Police Officer shoots man holding a hostage at knifepoint
An investigation is underway after Chula Vista Police Officers shot a homeless man suspected of holding another man at knife-point on Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The Chula Vista Police Department received multiple radio calls from the 600 block of Moss Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. of...
San Diego Humane Society Pup Participates in Puppy Bowl XIX
The San Diego Humane Society announced it will have a puppy competing in the Puppy Bowl for the first time ever. A terrier mix named Erin will wear a blue handkerchief collar and compete on Team Fluff for the “Lombarky” trophy during Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Superbowl Sunday. Feb. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet.
Calendar of Events
WEBSITE: sandiegoshamrock.com. TIME: 11:00 a.m., 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00 p.m. Grand American Ballet: I Love To Love You, Valentine!. TIME: 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Rineke Dijkstra's “Night Watching”: A 3-Channel Multimedia Video. WHERE: Timken Museum of Art. WHEN: From March 2 to June 4. TIME: 10:00 a.m....
