San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife holds baby shower to prepare for busy spring baby season

kusi.com
New Przewalski Horse Foal at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Conservationists at the nonprofit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance have announced the birth of a Przewalski’s horse —a critically endangered species of wild horse that was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is the first Przewalski’s horse born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 2014, and is one of only four individuals born in North America over the past year.
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
'Frozen Zoo' bringing back thousands of animal species vanishing across the planet
Thousands of animal species are vanishing across the planet. But the San Diego Safari Park is trying to change things and help reverse the loss of these species around the globe.
UCSD Guardian
UC San Diego Scientists Dye Ocean Waves Pink to Study Coastal Water Interactions
UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has teamed with researchers from the University of Washington to study coastal interactions in La Jolla’s coastal waters at Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve. The research, conducted by the two institutions, included the release of environmentally-safe pink dye into the ocean last week, which was viewed by January and February beachgoers.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Foundation received $100M, largest-ever unrestricted gift for 10 San Diego-based nonprofits
The San Diego Foundation announced it received an unrestricted $100 million cash gift from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest-ever gift of its kind to a San Diego nonprofit. According to the nonprofit, Kahn’s gift is the third most significant gift of its kind to a U.S....
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Sellers dwindle in Ocean Beach with arrival of sidewalk vending enforcement
The boardwalk area of Ocean Beach around Veterans Plaza was once a densely packed de facto open market. Dozens of vendors sold jewelry, clothing, art, decor and more from folding tables under pop-up canopies. But that congregation has been cleared, largely by the newly begun enforcement of San Diego’s sidewalk...
Wee Companions: Animal shelter makes a big deal out of little pets
SAN DIEGO — Small animals are facing a big adoption crisis in San Diego County. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the new shelter for Wee Companions in University City. From rabbits, chinchillas, mice, hamsters, and guinea pigs, there is a big need in San Diego County to care for little animals. Even though cute critters are small, they needed a new supersized home.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
travellemming.com
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
Voiceof San Diego
Cup of Chisme: Why It’s Important to Know Who Covid Killed
Like a true San Diegan, Dale Campbell cheered for the Padres. Patrick Keating was a funny, opinionated man who loved to consume news. Teresa Torres could pull off a fur coat like no other. Michael Arthur Jackson was an aspiring businessman who designed his own clothing. Chester Banaag liked playing pickleball.
This Girl Scout sold the most cookie boxes in all of San Diego last year
Sahara Rodriguez, a tenth grader and senior scout in Troop 6105, sold the most cookies out of all the San Diego Girl Scouts, with 8,024 boxes sold.
San Diego weekly Reader
The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills
Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
San Diego weekly Reader
Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable
Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in San Diego for visit highlighting cancer, military initiatives
SAN DIEGO — First lady Jill Biden arrived in San Diego Friday afternoon as part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families. She arrived around 2:30 p.m. at San Diego International Airport. She was running about...
