Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
techxplore.com
Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says
The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
ABC13 Houston
Elian Gonzalez, whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, set to become Cuban lawmaker
NEW YORK -- Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, has been nominated to serve in the island's National Assembly, the communist-party daily Granma said Monday. The newspaper referred to González, now 29, as "representing the most worthy of the Cuban youth."
Houston Turkish community monitors relief efforts after devastating earthquake in their home country
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people. "Right now, Turkey needs tremendous help," a Turkish official told ABC13.
ABC13 Houston
7.8 magnitude earthquake kills at least 560 people in Turkey, Syria
ANKARA, Turkey -- A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 568 people. With hundreds injured, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched the rubble in cities and towns across the area. On both sides of...
Comments / 0