Decentralized Finance: Dexalot Launches Hybrid DeFi Subnet on Avalanche
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Dexalot has launched on an Avalanche Subnet, marking a new milestone in “the evolution of decentralized trading protocols.”. The Dexalot Subnet aims “to replicate the user experience of a CEX without compromising on decentralization and transparency.”. Its team has “spent months building and refining its...
Spend Management Fintech Extend Closes 2022 with New Products, Partners, Expansion into Canada
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, had a strong 2022 as customers embraced the opportunity ‘to add powerful controls and insights to their business credit cards.”. Since its founding nearly six years ago, Extend has “empowered companies to turn their existing credit card into a spend management...
Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks
Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
Supply Chain Firm Wisor AI Raises $8 Million Seed Round
Supply chain startup Wisor AI has raised an $8 million seed round led by Team8. The funding round also included participation from Ocean Azul and Hico Investment Group, as well as pre-seed investors fresh.fund, Atooro Fund, The Dock, Seed IL Ventures, and Izaki Ventures. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in...
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
Artificial Intelligence: GlossAi, AI-driven Video Generator Developer, Finalizes $8M Seed Round
GlossAi, creators of an AI-driven video generator that allows organizations to rapidly create multi-audience content at scale using generative AI capabilities, announced a successful $8 million seed round. Led by New Era Capital Partners with participation by Guidestar ventures, 97212 Ventures, MindCET Ventures, Ginossar Ventures, Maccabee Ventures, Rafi Gidron, Zipris...
Binance Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange GOPAX via its Industry Recovery Initiative
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has invested in GOPAX, a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange licensed “to provide fiat-to-crypto services to customers, as part of its Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI).”. In November 2022, GOPAX halted “the withdrawal of principal and...
Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Appoints Ezechi Britton as Chief Executive Officer
The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has named Ezechi Britton MBE as its Chief Executive Officer. He will start the role in April 2023. Britton will work with Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT Chair) in order “to deliver on CFIT’s mission to support the next stage of scaling for UK-based firms and to contribute to the UK remaining a global leader for financial innovation.”
Digital Asset Firm HAYVN Welcomes Crypto Regulatory Clarity in the UK
The UK government has released proposals for regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in hopes of “stabilizing the market while diminishing the incentives for users to flock to offshore jurisdictions.”. Perhaps one of the benefits of the post-FTX landscape is that regulators are now “urged to more clearly communicate necessary...
UK Fintech Nucleus365 Introduces European Instant Payments
Nucleus365, a UK-headquartered payment institution providing a centralized platform for international payment processing, FX, and connected banking, has introduced Rapid Transfer payment options for its European merchants. Rapid Transfer enables clients to pay merchants instantly using their online banking details, offering same-day settlements of funds. Available to merchants internationally enabling...
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts
Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa and New Mexico MLS Announce Partnership
CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced that New Mexico MLS has joined its MLS Partnership Program launched in December. Through CubiCasa’s program, New Mexico MLS members now “have access to free floor plans based on scans completed via the CubiCasa app, a discounted rate on optional add-on features like adding fixed furniture into a floor plan, calculating Gross Living Area (GLA) and an expedited delivery window, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa.”
Fibery Secures $5.2M to Develop Work, Knowledge Management Tool for Startups
Fibery, the work and knowledge hub for startups, today announced that it has raised $5.2 million in a Series A funding round “led by Tal Ventures, with additional funding from Altair Capital.”. This investment round “brings total investment in the company to $8.3 million, following a $3.1 million seed...
Genesis Reaches an Agreement in Principle with Parent Digital Currency Group
Genesis Global Holdco, LLC says that it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and the ad hoc groups of creditors of Genesis Global Capital, LLC, which holds or represents more than $2 billion in claims, according to a note from Genesis. The agreement...
Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum
The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
The Digital Pound Moves Forward: HM Treasury and Bank of England Launch Consultation on CBDC, No Decision on DLT
HM Treasury and the Bank of England have announced a new consultation on the possibility of a digital pound. According to a joint statement, The consultation is being launched as the UK government wants to ensure the public has access to “safe money” while supporting private sector innovation and efficiency. The UK is one of many jurisdictions that is reviewing the possibility of issuing a central bank digital currency or CBDC. A decision regarding a digital pound will not take place until “the middle of the decade.”
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
Identity Data Fabric Firm, Radiant Logic, Signs Agreement to Acquire France’s Brainwave GRC
Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brainwave GRC, a key player focused on Identity Governance and Analytics (IGA) headquartered in France. Together, Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC address “a broad set of identity use cases, and the acquisition...
Investment Crowdfunding: Reg A+ and Reg D Data
CI recently published an update on Reg CF [Regulation Crowdfunding], an exemption that allows a business to raise up to $5 million in an online securities offering. Investors may be non-accredited or accredited. While the legislation creating Reg CF was signed into law in 2012, it too several more years for regulators to enable issuers to raise capital under the new rule. Starting in 2016, Reg CF has now helped thousands of businesses to raise hundreds of millions of dollars online. This has led to tens of thousands of new jobs. But while not all businesses will be successful, some will – that is how a market economy works.
Proxymity, FIS Introduce Digital Proxy Voting Service
Proxymity, the digital investor communication platform, today announced its collaboration with FIS® to launch FIS Proxy Voting by Proxymity. The digital proxy voting service “connects issuers, intermediaries, and investors ensuring that investor communications are delivered in real-time.”. Rapidly increasing cost pressures amidst “an unpredictable economic environment necessitates a...
