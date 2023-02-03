Read full article on original website
European Fintech Enfuce Enters 2023 with New Hires to Drive Business Growth
Enfuce, the European card issuing and processing firm, has bolstered its management team with pivotal senior appointments as it gears up for further rapid expansion in 2023. The Finnish-based Cloud-native platform pioneer “has appointed Andy Patton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jessica Collingwood as Chief People Officer (CPO), Vanessa Schotes as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Fern Blackler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), all of whom have exceptional track records gained at companies including American Express, Virgin Group, Celonis and The London Stock Exchange.”
Spend Management Fintech Extend Closes 2022 with New Products, Partners, Expansion into Canada
Extend, a virtual card and spend management platform, had a strong 2022 as customers embraced the opportunity ‘to add powerful controls and insights to their business credit cards.”. Since its founding nearly six years ago, Extend has “empowered companies to turn their existing credit card into a spend management...
Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa and New Mexico MLS Announce Partnership
CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced that New Mexico MLS has joined its MLS Partnership Program launched in December. Through CubiCasa’s program, New Mexico MLS members now “have access to free floor plans based on scans completed via the CubiCasa app, a discounted rate on optional add-on features like adding fixed furniture into a floor plan, calculating Gross Living Area (GLA) and an expedited delivery window, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers who are currently using CubiCasa.”
Genesis Reaches an Agreement in Principle with Parent Digital Currency Group
Genesis Global Holdco, LLC says that it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Digital Currency Group (DCG) and the ad hoc groups of creditors of Genesis Global Capital, LLC, which holds or represents more than $2 billion in claims, according to a note from Genesis. The agreement...
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
Trulioo Announces New Version of Global Identity Platform
Trulioo has announced a new version of its global identity platform that is being described as “industry-defining.”. Trulio provides a service for both business and individual verification. Based in Vancouver, the firm has grown rapidly, adding big-name investors like Goldman Sachs and Amex. The company raised a $394 million Series D in 2021.
Digital Asset Firm HAYVN Welcomes Crypto Regulatory Clarity in the UK
The UK government has released proposals for regulation of the cryptocurrency industry in hopes of “stabilizing the market while diminishing the incentives for users to flock to offshore jurisdictions.”. Perhaps one of the benefits of the post-FTX landscape is that regulators are now “urged to more clearly communicate necessary...
Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology Appoints Ezechi Britton as Chief Executive Officer
The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) has named Ezechi Britton MBE as its Chief Executive Officer. He will start the role in April 2023. Britton will work with Charlotte Crosswell (CFIT Chair) in order “to deliver on CFIT’s mission to support the next stage of scaling for UK-based firms and to contribute to the UK remaining a global leader for financial innovation.”
Finastra Introduces Cloud-enabled Risk Management Solution for Community Banks
Finastra recently unveiled Finastra ALM IQ, a risk management solution available for banks from March 2023. The unique Cloud-based balance sheet management tool “enables small and medium-sized banks to make confident decisions in shorter timeframes, making them more competitive against larger financial institutions.”. ALM IQ offers “a faster, deeper...
Klarpay AG Expands Global Payment Capabilities with 13 New Currency Accounts
Klarpay AG marks a “significant” expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.”
Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum
The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
Investment Crowdfunding: Reg A+ and Reg D Data
CI recently published an update on Reg CF [Regulation Crowdfunding], an exemption that allows a business to raise up to $5 million in an online securities offering. Investors may be non-accredited or accredited. While the legislation creating Reg CF was signed into law in 2012, it too several more years for regulators to enable issuers to raise capital under the new rule. Starting in 2016, Reg CF has now helped thousands of businesses to raise hundreds of millions of dollars online. This has led to tens of thousands of new jobs. But while not all businesses will be successful, some will – that is how a market economy works.
Issuance Founder Responds to DealMaker Allegations
Last week, it was reported that DealMaker had filed a lawsuit against Issuance, claiming that Issuance had utilized a relationship between the two firms to gain access to intellectual property to launch a similar service. DealMaker is a tech-enabled platform that helps firms raise money online. DealMaker reports over 689,000...
Identity Data Fabric Firm, Radiant Logic, Signs Agreement to Acquire France’s Brainwave GRC
Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brainwave GRC, a key player focused on Identity Governance and Analytics (IGA) headquartered in France. Together, Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC address “a broad set of identity use cases, and the acquisition...
Malaysia: Gobi Partners Onboards Startups Durioo+, Lapasar, Paywatch, pitchIN to Superseed II Fund
Gobi Partners, the “most interconnected” Pan-Asian venture capital (VC) firm with US$1.5 billion (RM6.5 billion) in assets under management has “onboarded four more promising Malaysian startups to its Gobi Superseed II Fund (Gobi SSII Fund).”. The four firms “being onboarded are Islamic-themed streaming service Durioo+, e-commerce marketplace...
OurCrowd Global Investor Summit Returns After Several Years, COVID Induced Hiatus
OurCrowd is returning next week (February 15, 2023) with its investor summit, held in Jerusalem. The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit focuses on online capital formation and is the largest gathering of its kind globally. OurCrowd hit the pause button on the event following the emergence of the COVID health challenge.
Sunstone Credit Finalizes $20M Series A Round to Enable Businesses to Go Solar
Sunstone Credit, Inc., a technology-enabled clean energy financing platform that helps businesses go solar, announced an oversubscribed $20 million Series A funding round. The investment round was “led by an affiliated fund of Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, which provides flexible capital and best-in-class guidance for growth-stage clean energy companies.”
Artificial Intelligence: GlossAi, AI-driven Video Generator Developer, Finalizes $8M Seed Round
GlossAi, creators of an AI-driven video generator that allows organizations to rapidly create multi-audience content at scale using generative AI capabilities, announced a successful $8 million seed round. Led by New Era Capital Partners with participation by Guidestar ventures, 97212 Ventures, MindCET Ventures, Ginossar Ventures, Maccabee Ventures, Rafi Gidron, Zipris...
Doug Ellenoff of Law Firm EGS, Shares 2023 Expectations for SPACs, Securities Crowdfunding and More
Doug Ellenoff, the managing partner of Ellenoff, Grossman, and Schole (EGS) – a Manhattan-based law firm, has been a supporter of innovation in financial services for many years now. A staunch proponent of the JOBS Act of 2012 before it became law, Ellenoff is a regular on Capitol Hill and an active investor in the Fintech sector including the backing of platforms providing online capital formation. His law firm is also the top legal advisor when it comes to SPACs or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies – a sector of finance that recently boomed – only to slow as regulators incorporated new rules and the market cooled.
Hong Kong: HKMA Shares Conclusion of Discussion Paper on Crypto-Assets and Stablecoins
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued the consultation conclusion to the discussion paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins (the “Consultation Conclusion”), summarizing the feedback “received in relation to the paper and the HKMA’s response.”. In the Consultation Conclusion, the HKMA proposes “to bring certain activities relating...
