'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Antonio Brown said in an Instagram Live appearance that former teammate James Harrison gave him CTE. Harrison was apparently shocked to learn of the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver’s claim. Harrison tweeted the infamous video of Idris Elba choking on a chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones,” saying...
Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List
What a bizarre top 10 list. Wouldn’t you think a chart of the top QBs ever to play in the... The post Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List appeared first on Outsider.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal as Backup QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have to put much thought into finding their best option at backup quarterback.
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job
Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says 'Good Fit'
The Atlanta Falcons are expected to make a move in the quarterback market this offseason. Could signing San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo work out?
Lamar Jackson 'a Grown Man': Roquan Smith on Ravens Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson's contract situation promises to be a big distraction for the Baltimore Ravens as the offseason approaches.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Bracketology Watch: CBS Predicts Pitt Will Play Close to Home
Pitt Panthers fans won't have to travel far to see their team play in the Big Dance
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Players Steelers Must Add to Draft Board After Senior Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers found some studs down in Mobile, Alabama.
Analyzing Alex Highsmith's Contract Extension With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to map out everything to give Alex Highsmith his next contract number.
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
