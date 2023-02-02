ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job

Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...

