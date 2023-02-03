ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

ABC13 Houston

'Beyond his years': 9-year-old boy graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Penn. -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Pennsylvania boy's graduation is making history. Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Bucks County's Harrisburg after taking classes remotely, KYW reported. He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

