Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.

According to police, there are no injuries, but the train is blocking traffic.

Fort Smith police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible and consider alternate routes.

