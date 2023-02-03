Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency.
How Wisconsin's lawmakers are reacting to Biden's State of the Union address
MADISON, Wis. -- Minutes after President Joe Biden concluded his second State of the Union address, reactions to the more than hour-long speech began to come in. Here is what lawmakers representing Wisconsin and other political figures had to say about the speech.
Santos' unusual $199.99 campaign expenses are putting scrutiny on his longtime treasurer
In the fall of 2020, then-New York Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign submitted a report to federal regulators with a series of unusual expenses: 21 payments on a single day of exactly $199.99 each. The outlays -- each just one penny below the dollar figure above which campaigns are required to keep receipts -- all went to anonymous recipients.
Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son's death
WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles. Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary...
Richland County man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house
SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
