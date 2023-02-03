HBO finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. House of the Dragon has yet to begin filming but it looks like it will start to shoot fairly soon. According to Production List, House of the Dragon season two will begin filming on March 6th.

2 DAYS AGO