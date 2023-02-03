Read full article on original website
Related
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Dexter Spinoff Trinity Killer Reportedly Being Considered
Arthur Mitchell, the season 4 big bad of Dexter, could be the topic of a spinoff for Showtime, according to a new report. Also known as the Trinity Killer, the character was originally played by John Lithgow, although it seems unlikely he would return to reprise the role, given that his character died, and Lithgow ...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2 Production Start Date Revealed
HBO finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. House of the Dragon has yet to begin filming but it looks like it will start to shoot fairly soon. According to Production List, House of the Dragon season two will begin filming on March 6th.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max
Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Showrunner Promises Upcoming Joel Moment Will Hit Fans Hard
As if The Last of Us hasn't already made us all cry enough, there's at least one upcoming moment involving Pedro Pascal's Joel that is sure to stomp all over our hearts. The latest comments come from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, who says there's at least one impending moment that's sure to hit us right in our feels.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Attack on Titan Studio Shares Sneak Peek at the Anime's Final Episodes
The time has almost come, guys. After more than a decade, Attack on Titan will end this year. It is hard to believe, but Eren Yeager's journey will wrap in the next few months as Studio MAPPA is working hard on his final episodes. Of course, the team isn't working alone as other studios are ...
Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years
Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Full Trailer Officially Released by Paramount+
Paramount+ just revealed the full trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Principal McGee is still overseeing the school and it's a prequel so expect some younger versions of some familiar faces to pop up. The Pink Ladies project was announced to excitement from longtime fans who love the fist movie but never expected ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
ComicBook
1923: The Dutton Family Suffers Another Loss in "Ghost of Zebrina"
After a month-long break, Yellowstone prequel series 1923 returned this week with a larger than normal episode, "Ghost of Zebrina". The episode picked up the story of what was next for this generation of the Dutton family as they continue to deal with the deadly shootout previously this season and Spencer Dutton makes his way home as well as Teonna's journey having escaped the school after murdering Sister Mary. The episode brought more tragedy to the Dutton family — but also offered up a bit of hope for the future as well.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Hypes Dark Deku Arc With New Trailer
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original story with the newest episode of the series, and the newest trailer for Season 6 teases what is coming next with the first major look at the Dark Hero arc! The first half of the season saw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes take major losses from the villains during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the second half of the season has spent its first few episodes exploring the immediate fallout of such a massive status quo shifting battle for the series ahead.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Hoping for Return of British Rappers
Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment has long been known for introducing characters that recur on the sketch throughout the years. On the latest episode of the live sketch comedy, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker joined the segment as a pair of British rappers. Just a few minutes later and the duo became an instant sensation for their rapping about dairy allergies and other mundane topics.
King of the Hill's Revival Might Ruin the Best Series Finale of All Time
King of the Hill has confirmed that it's now in the midst of a new revival series with new episodes coming to Hulu, and this might end up ruining what is still considered one of the best series finales of all time. Running for 13 seasons between 1997 and 2009, the Mike Judge and Greg ...
Madame Web Star Emma Roberts Teases Details of Her Character in Spider-Man Spinoff
The upcoming Madame Web film has largely been shrouded in secrecy, with fans left to merely speculate about the plot of the Spider-Man spinoff and what characters each member of the cast will be playing, but according to star Emma Roberts, she won't be playing a superhero, at least not in the capacity that audiences ...
Legion of Super-Heroes Star Harry Shum Jr. on What Draws him to Franchises Like DC and Grey's Anatomy
Somewhere in between appearing in the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once and landing a gig on primetime staple Grey's Anatomy, actor Harry Shum, Jr. found time to provide the voice of Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes, a DC Universe animated feature film that hits Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD today. In the movie, ...
Comments / 0