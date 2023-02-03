ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in East Nashville October homicide

A man wanted in connection with the October homicide of Isaac Brown was arrested Thursday.

Brian Sutton Jr., 19, is charged with criminal homicide of Brown, 18, who was found with a gunshot wound lying on Fairwin Avenue.

Witnesses did not report hearing or seeing anything suspicious before the man was found in the roadway, police said.

Police said cell phone records and the vehicle he drives linked Sutton to Brown's death. Authorities are exploring a potential drug motive in the case.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean

