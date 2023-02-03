New Coach DeMeco Ryans' 3 Texans 'No's: No 'Vampires,' No Egos ... No QB?

One declaration from new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: "No energy vampires allowed.'' One need? Still a quarterback, it seems.

The Houston Texans have their guy in new head coach in DeMeco Ryans, who has termed this his "dream job.''

Now to the process of making the culture and the roster a substantial bit more "dreamy'' as well.

And how to begin the process of doing that? Ryans, the former standout Texans player who comes over after a successful stint as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator , in a sense addressed a trio of issues in his Thursday introductory press conference that can key the turnaround. ... each sort of connecting to the next.

One declaration: "No energy vampires allowed,'' Ryans said, emphasizing that he wants player who are here to learn. "If I can get the best out of a player who wants to learn, that excites me.''

A second declaration: No egotism.

"It's not about egos, it's not about being selfish," he said. "It's about the team.''

And a third declaration: "'Yes,'' Ryans conceded, "we want a great quarterback. ...

But then he carefully added, "But we all play together.''

Of course. "We all play together,'' and we do it without "egos,'' and we don't allow negativity to "vampire-suck'' the power of positivity out of the room.

But ... The Texans are about to begin a search for a new quarterback. ... with young incumbent Davis Mills essentially earning nothing more here that a brief acknowledgment.

"We understand we have one quarterback here on our roster, and we have to add more to that position," Ryans said. "The quarterback is one piece."

And no, we don't think Ryans is talking about "adding QB pieces'' to serve as, say third-stringers.

The Texans are not trash-canning Mills. As a third-round pick two seasons ago, he can still represent value. ... even as he arguably regressed in 2022. But reading between the lines, Ryans seems to be acknowledging that Houston is in need of a big-time and long-term answer under center.

And obviously, among the many things that make this his "dream job'' is the ammunition the Texans own as they have the No. 2 pick in the April NFL Draft.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young? Yes, and yes.

Egomaniacs and vampires? No, and no.

