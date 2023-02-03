ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem

By Melanie Christopher
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzStA_0kaphTNU00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help.

“What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. They actually bring waste into their yards. There are tire piles all up and down this road. This is easily one of the worst areas in Ward 5, if not the city,” said Councilman Vernon Hartley.

Despite the overwhelming sense of despair, there are snippets of what this tucked away neighborhood in the woods once was. Homeowners who refuse to let what surrounds them define them.

Brittney Horn is one of them. Her house and yard is immaculate. WJTV 12 News asked her she has become so used to what surrounds her that she just doesn’t see it anymore.

Jackson mayor says funding won’t correct water system

“I’m aware when I give people directions to my house, and if they come from Raymond Road and they’ll be like, ‘Why you stay over here? Oh, I thought I was looking at junkyards.’ And I’m like, ‘No. Those are properties.’ They just dump trash there,” said Horn.

Hartley said it comes down to basic knowledge.

“You can put it on the side of your curb. You don’t have to go down the street and dump it someplace. You can actually get rid of it at your curbside. So, we have to do a better job in informing people of their disposal options, and we have to enforce that,” said Hartley.

On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the launching of a new campaign to fight the ongoing issue of trash in the capital city.

“I want to be clear. We are ready to deploy every resource we have towards this,” said Lumumba.

Those words are music to Hartley’s ears. With hopefully, more code enforcement officers in the mix coupled with educating the public, he believes it is possible to restore neighborhoods back to the vibrancy they once had.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 7

Fontaine
4d ago

It's amusing Councilman Hartley acting like this is something new. City Council has given up on West and South Jackson. All of the current City Leaders need to get Voted out. These people don't care about Jackson citizens these areas has been like this for Yrs. Now re-election time coming they want to act like they care. It's ridiculous and sad. Please vote these people out we need a clean slate. Governor Mayor of Jackson City Council and Supervisors have failed tremendously. Jackson you need diversity in office the only way to succeed

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lawmaker seeks fines for Jackson over river pollution, despite ongoing federal enforcement

Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, is hoping to bring more accountability over Jackson’s ongoing pollution of the Pearl River through the city’s failing wastewater system, despite a federal agency already enforcing the issue through a consent decree. House Bill 1094, which passed through its House committee last Tuesday, would fine the capital city up to $1 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Another lawsuit filed over Jackson garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson awaits a decision from the Mississippi Supreme Court on the garbage collection dispute, the City Council has taken steps to move forward if Richard’s Disposal has to cease operations. The attorney for the City Council, Deshun Martin, filed another lawsuit last week. He asked a judge […]
JACKSON, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, February 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Sharkey County trailer fire

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Sharkey County early Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the north part of Cary. Firefighters found two people deceased inside of the trailer. The fire and deaths are under investigation.
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Forest Hill unveils newly renovated auditorium

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – From new lighting, seats to a boys and girls dressing room, Forest Hill High School’s new auditorium is turning heads. The project took at least three years from start to finish. Principal Torrey Hampton said crews worked around the clock to get this long-anticipated project ready for the 2023 school year. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor announces Youth Violence Prevention Committee

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced the creation of a Youth Violence Prevention Committee. This comes after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Vicksburg. Flaggs said 10 members have been appointed to the committee, which will be tasked with making recommendations of the safety and well-being of youth in the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Annual Dixie National Parade returns Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Dixie National Parade is set to return to Jackson on Saturday, February 11 with a special “Through the Decades” procession. The annual event will feature an array of rodeo queens, marching groups, decorative floats, car and tractor clubs, riding groups, dignitaries, the famous Dixie National Wagon Train and more. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate found unresponsive at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive on Sunday, February 5. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brandon Flowers, 32, was found at 11:10 a.m. in his cell at the Hinds County Detention Center. According to Jones, Flowers was booked into […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

2-year-old inside car when gunshots ring out, killing driver

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. A 2-year-old child was in the car at...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy