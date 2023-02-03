Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Thunder time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game
LeBron James is on the brink of history, set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer any game now. After going for 27 points against the Pelicans on Saturday, James is only 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar. While his 30.0 points per game scoring average suggests James will need two more games to take the scoring crown, he has gone for 36 or more points nine times this season. It should come as no surprise if he erupts for the needed total in front of a rocking Lakers home crowd on Tuesday.
Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture
The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Lakers add depth, Timberwolves snag point guard and Jazz look toward future
The Lakers got some help for LeBron James, the Timberwolves changed point guards and the Jazz got worse for the sake of draft picks. On Wednesday night, the NBA witnessed a three-team mega-deal involving a lot of moving pieces. Lakers receive: D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley. Timberwolves receive: Mike...
2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade
The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
Four Kyrie Irving questions: How trade with Nets, 2023 free agency impact future of Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks have made an unlikely partnership for at least the rest of the season. What happens in this year's playoffs will be a fascinating question. A potentially even more interesting one is what happens this summer. Where will Irving be playing next season? What should the...
Projecting which NBA stars could break LeBron James' scoring record, from Luka Doncic to Joel Embiid
Will LeBron James' new scoring record ever be topped?. The knee-jerk reaction is to say no. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record stood for almost 39 years, and there will never be another LeBron James. But records were meant to be broken, and James himself has speculated on which current NBA players would...
What number will Kyrie Irving wear for the Mavericks? Dallas' new star to revert to old roots
Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks. As reality sets in and we begin to envision Irving in a Mavs uniform next to Luka Doncic, there's just one thing missing from the vision… the digit or digits on Irving's Mavs jersey. Over the course of his...
LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony
Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
How to stop LeBron James: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others share scouting reports on legendary scorer
The question of how to stop LeBron James is one that has been asked for 20 years. Nobody has found a good answer, which is precisely why James is about to become the leading scorer in NBA history. That hasn't stopped some of the greatest players of all time from...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar clears air on lack of relationship with LeBron James, breaking all-time NBA scoring record
LeBron James made history on Tuesday, surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. In need of 36 points to break the record, James went for 38 points against the Thunder on Tuesday, knocking down a classic fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter to secure the scoring crown.
What's next for Russell Westbrook? Ranking every NBA team as possible destinations after buyout
Russell Westbrook has been traded yet again. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have traded Westbrook to the Jazz in a three-team deal involving the Timberwolves. After spending the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City, Westbrook has now been traded four times in five years. He...
NBA trade rumors: Six players most likely to be traded at 2023 deadline, including Raptors' Fred VanVleet
With just one day left before the 2023 NBA trade deadline, there are a lot of rumors floating around regarding potential moves. The big question is whether those rumors will lead to actual transactions. Some contenders may be hesitant to pull the trigger on dramatic changes ahead of the final...
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream
After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
LeBron James disappointed Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, citing 'great chemistry'
LeBron James has weighed in on the Kyrie Irving trade. In a conversation with ESPN's Michael Wilbon, James made it clear that he was "disappointed" the Lakers didn't acquire Irving from the Nets, but he says his focus has already shifted. "Well, definitely disappointing," James said. "I can't sit here...
Why Raptors say yes and no: Fred VanVleet trade to Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, draft pick
Before the Kyrie Irving trade became official, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nets had "explored the feasibility" of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to the Raptors for Fred VanVleet. That seems less likely now that the trade has gone through, but it's still a possibility. As The...
Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future
Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
LeBron James vs. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: First points, signature shots and more from top scorers in NBA history
LeBron James has nearly reached the mountaintop. Heading into the Lakers' matchup with the Thunder on Tuesday night, James is only 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record for more than three decades. Now, James will likely stand at...
Anthony Davis' reaction to LeBron James' scoring record stirs speculation around Lakers' chemistry
As LeBron James sank a turnaround jumper to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, hardly anyone at Crypto.com Arena could contain their excitement. Anthony Davis, however, did manage to contain his. A video shared on Twitter by Lakers reporter Anthony F. Irwin has called Davis' body language into...
