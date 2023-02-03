LeBron James is on the brink of history, set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer any game now. After going for 27 points against the Pelicans on Saturday, James is only 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar. While his 30.0 points per game scoring average suggests James will need two more games to take the scoring crown, he has gone for 36 or more points nine times this season. It should come as no surprise if he erupts for the needed total in front of a rocking Lakers home crowd on Tuesday.

