Utah State

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Thunder time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game

LeBron James is on the brink of history, set to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer any game now. After going for 27 points against the Pelicans on Saturday, James is only 36 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar. While his 30.0 points per game scoring average suggests James will need two more games to take the scoring crown, he has gone for 36 or more points nine times this season. It should come as no surprise if he erupts for the needed total in front of a rocking Lakers home crowd on Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ng-sportingnews.com

Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture

The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
ng-sportingnews.com

2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade

The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony

Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
OHIO STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream

After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future

Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
DALLAS, TX

