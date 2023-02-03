Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police search for gunman who shot victim in back as he walked away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released surveillance video of a shooting in Baltimore in January in an attempt to find the person who shot a victim in the back. The shooting happened on January 4 in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue just before 6:45 p.m. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police searching for armed man after barricade in Cockeysville
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are looking for an armed man after a barricade in Cockeysville. Police are searching for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Police say he is 5'7", and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
foxbaltimore.com
Officer taken to hospital after Baltimore County police-involved crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a police-involved crash in Baltimore County. At approximately 5:50AM, officers responded to the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue for a "departmental crash." Once at the scene, officers saw that two vehicles had been involved in...
foxbaltimore.com
Witness describes 16-year-old homicide victim's final moments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday. Police have identified the 16-year-old as Andre Moreno Jr., who was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:00 p.m. A neighbor,...
foxbaltimore.com
Human remains found in Owings Mills, say Baltimore County Police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say human remains were found in Owings Mills. Police say that officers were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. on February 6 for a report of human remains discovered in a brush area near the roadway.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick County woman held without bail after fifth vehicle theft since December: police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman from Frederick remains behind bars after being caught with a stolen vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it was the fifth time that she had been found with a stolen vehicle since December 2022. 32-year-old Heather...
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
foxbaltimore.com
Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
foxbaltimore.com
9 men indicted on gang, drug, murder charges; police searching for additional suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the indictments Monday for their participation...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old boy found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore Sunday evening. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard discharging and received a shot spotter near East 29th Street. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive and unidentified victim and began rendering aid....
foxbaltimore.com
Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman seriously injured in Parkville fire, officials say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — A woman has serious injuries after a fire in Parkville on Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:00AM, firefighters from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 7900 block of Beverly Avenue. Officials tweeted that the woman was rescued by crews after the...
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland school bus crashes, catches fire; one dead, officials say
CLINTON, Md. (WJLA) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children, Wednesday afternoon in Maryland, sources told WJLA. According to those sources, the children and driver were able to evacuate the school bus before the fire started. The fire took...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teenage boys charged with attempted murder in shooting near Franklin High School: police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested and charged two teenage boys in connection with the shooting of two Benjamin Franklin High School students last month. Both of the teens are being held at central booking, charged with attempted first-degree murder. One suspect is 16 years...
