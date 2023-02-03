ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer taken to hospital after Baltimore County police-involved crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a police-involved crash in Baltimore County. At approximately 5:50AM, officers responded to the intersection of Goucher Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue for a "departmental crash." Once at the scene, officers saw that two vehicles had been involved in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Witness describes 16-year-old homicide victim's final moments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday. Police have identified the 16-year-old as Andre Moreno Jr., who was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:00 p.m. A neighbor,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect in Towson rape arrested before for illegal gun possession

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) - — Police arrested Quantze Davis after they say he raped three victims at gunpoint in the heart of Towson Thursday. “This is a heinous crime. It’s atrocious, as a father I’m disgusted by what happened,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. Police...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old boy found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore Sunday evening. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard discharging and received a shot spotter near East 29th Street. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive and unidentified victim and began rendering aid....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman seriously injured in Parkville fire, officials say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — A woman has serious injuries after a fire in Parkville on Wednesday morning. At approximately 11:00AM, firefighters from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 7900 block of Beverly Avenue. Officials tweeted that the woman was rescued by crews after the...
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

