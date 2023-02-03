Read full article on original website
Utopian Fred
4d ago
After the management pay themselves to hold meetings to address the situation and find PowerPoint analysis that fine tune the diversity of the strategies to implement a course of action over Stumptown coffee and Voodoo donuts to eradicate the barriers to figure out how and what to spend for who and where and when:free hotdogs free tentsDental vandoggy shampoos and haircuts(free)
B I L L
4d ago
When is there going to be an audit of the $135 million ANNUAL budget Portland has for homeless?
All carrot, no stick? Recovery advocates split on drug-use intervention after Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon law enforcement agencies are writing far fewer citations for drug possession under Measure 110 relative to the number of people arrested for simple drug possession before the law took effect, a KATU News Investigation has found. Voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020; the landmark...
Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals
Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes.
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Grand Ronde Tribe opens new opioid treatment clinic in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Ronde Tribe opened an opioid treatment clinic in Portland near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard on Monday. It's open to any tribal member, other natives, and the community at large. It's their second Great Circle Recovery location. The first one opened in Salem...
Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed
Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon lawmakers want to expand access to overdose reversal medication in response to fentanyl crisis
SALEM, Ore — Oregon lawmakers are advancing bills that would expand public access to the opioid reversal medication naloxone throughout the state. The drug naloxone, commonly sold under brand names like Narcan, is one of the best tools available to counter overdoses and prevent fentanyl deaths. "We want to...
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
Umatilla Electric Cooperative will use a nearly $90 million federal loan to upgrade its grid in eastern Oregon. (Robert Zullo/States Newsroom) The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of...
Oregon Uproar over Underage Liquor Drops
More rural, and less populous, states may have greater issues keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors. A recent report from the Portland-based Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC), called Eyes on Oregon, revealed that more than a third of recent deliveries executed in the state were noncompliant. The...
Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity
Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
‘We have to do more’: Oregon Gov. Kotek details homeless, mental health, education budget
At the end of January, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek unveiled her budget proposal for the next two years with priorities like addressing housing and homelessness, funding mental health services and education -- featuring a $116 billion price tag.
Bill would crack down on illegal paramilitary groups in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — According to a recent Secretary of State Audit, Oregon ranks sixth in the nation for the highest rate of violent extremist incidents over the past decade. A bill looks to give Oregon law more teeth when it comes to preventing incidents involving paramilitary groups or organized groups that use "dangerous weapons" in acts of civil disobedience.
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Oregon City investigating city-wide server issue hindering services
Computer problems are snarling government business in Oregon City. The Clackamas County city issued an email to employees Monday morning that some services, including billing and permitting, were down due to unspecified issues with accessing server files, said Jarrod Lyman, communications manager for the city.
Vega Pederson says multi-agency plan will move hundreds of homeless people into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a new strategic focus for the Joint Office of Homeless Services on Friday morning. The new strategy is stated to include an "immediate plan to increase transparency and collaboration among government partners," and to move hundreds of homeless people directly from tents to apartments.
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
OPINION: Oregon graduation numbers increase but inequity remains
Dana Haynes, managing editor of Pamplin Media Group, says Oregon graduation numbers are up however graduation inequity remains.
Proposed California bill would require gun owners to purchase insurance
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — A new bill introduced by two California senators would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for the negligence or accidental use of their firearms. If SB 8 is passed, California would be the first state to require insurance for gun owners. Sens. Catherine Blakespear,...
Labor Agreement: Portland labor workers will see a 13% salary increase starting July 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — New details have been released about the proposed agreement between the City of Portland and the Portland City Laborers. The agreement is a four-year collective bargaining agreement that is retroactive to July 2022 and it includes a minimum 13% salary increase for all PCL workers by July 1, 2023. Additional increases for some positions will be available to make their pay competitive in the market.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
