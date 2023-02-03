ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuanyuan Yang Named a 2022 Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors

Yuanyuan Yang, distinguished professor in Stony Brook University’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has been elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) — the highest professional distinction accorded solely to academic inventors. She has also become a member of the Stony Brook University NAI Chapter.

