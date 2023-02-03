NBA All-Star 2023 Biggest snubs: Devin Booker, Anthony Davis and Pascal Siakam headline best players not picked

Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony
Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture
The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
LeBron James Liverpool shirt: How to buy, price and will Reds wear NBA legend's jersey?
LeBron James' status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time is undisputed with the LA Lakers superstar continuing to dominate on and off the court. The 38-year-old created NBA history in the Lakers' 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points record with a new total of 38,390, three ahead the previous top scorer.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Why Raptors say yes and no: Pascal Siakam trade to Nets for Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, draft picks
The Nets have already made one big move ahead of the trade deadline, but they might not be done. Before the Kyrie Irving trade was made official on Monday, there were talks of the Nets looking to expand the deal to include a third team. It sounds like the Raptors were involved.
NBA trade rumors: Six players most likely to be traded at 2023 deadline, including Raptors' Fred VanVleet
With just one day left before the 2023 NBA trade deadline, there are a lot of rumors floating around regarding potential moves. The big question is whether those rumors will lead to actual transactions. Some contenders may be hesitant to pull the trigger on dramatic changes ahead of the final...
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Monday NBA game
It didn't take the Nets long to find Kyrie Irving a new home. On Friday, news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade. Three days later, it was reported that Irving has been traded to Dallas where he'll team up with Luka Doncic. Irving is averaging 27.1 points,...
2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade
The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
Projecting which NBA stars could break LeBron James' scoring record, from Luka Doncic to Joel Embiid
Will LeBron James' new scoring record ever be topped?. The knee-jerk reaction is to say no. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record stood for almost 39 years, and there will never be another LeBron James. But records were meant to be broken, and James himself has speculated on which current NBA players would...
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
Why Raptors say yes and no: Fred VanVleet trade to Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, draft pick
Before the Kyrie Irving trade became official, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nets had "explored the feasibility" of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to the Raptors for Fred VanVleet. That seems less likely now that the trade has gone through, but it's still a possibility. As The...
Why Raptors say yes and no: Gary Trent Jr. trade to Spurs for Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott
It doesn't seem like Toronto's interest in Jakob Poeltl has changed. On the eve of the trade deadline, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there were some "fresh rumbles this week" that the Raptors explored packaging Gary Trent Jr. and "some level of draft compensation" for Poeltl. This isn't the...
How to stop LeBron James: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others share scouting reports on legendary scorer
The question of how to stop LeBron James is one that has been asked for 20 years. Nobody has found a good answer, which is precisely why James is about to become the leading scorer in NBA history. That hasn't stopped some of the greatest players of all time from...
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream
After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
Anthony Davis' reaction to LeBron James' scoring record stirs speculation around Lakers' chemistry
As LeBron James sank a turnaround jumper to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, hardly anyone at Crypto.com Arena could contain their excitement. Anthony Davis, however, did manage to contain his. A video shared on Twitter by Lakers reporter Anthony F. Irwin has called Davis' body language into...
Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future
Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
