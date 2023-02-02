Read full article on original website
HILLSDALE, Mich. - The Panther women's tennis team made a short trip down into Charger country for a non-conference match against Hillsdale College on Sunday. The team could not make it a perfect weekend after Friday's win over Aquinas with a 6-1 loss moving them to 3-2 this season. Hillsdale played once during the fall and this was their first match of 2023 and improved to 1-1 overall.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport University men's basketball team is set to host crosstown rival Grand Valley State University at 3 p.m. this Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich. at the DU Student Center. The contest marks the third consecutive home contest in the midst of a five-game homestretch for the Panthers (6-15, 2-9 GLIAC).
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The men's tennis team competed at the Grand Rapids Racquet and Fitness on a pleasant winter afternoon with a 6-1 win over Aquinas on Friday. The Panthers first dual match of their 2023 spring expedition after a long off-season produced the right result. Despite claiming the...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The women's tennis team in a small-college matchup at the Grand Rapids Racquet and Fitness Club, on a calm mid-winter afternoon, celebrated a rousing 6-1 win over Aquinas 6-1. The first dual match of the Panthers' spring season proved to be an easy win over the Saints.
ALLENDALE, Mich. - The Davenport divers were able to attend the Grand Valley State Diving Invitational on Saturday at the GVSU Pool. Dylan Theisen broke the one-meter, 11-dive school record placing first with 468.37 and made the cut for nationals in the process. Emily Bolt was able to place second in the women's one-meter, six-optionals with 251.92 points. Lacey Mirandette finished fourth in the same event with 247.64 points. Lexi Mirandette in the three-meter, six-optionals won the event with 281.25 points.
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Davenport indoor track and field season continued on Friday as the teams traveled to the Windy City for the Lewis Invitational. Among many strong performances was the falling of three school records. Erin Dorn broke the school record in the 800 meters and the mile in this one. Dorn placed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.65 and that time moves her up to 18th in Division II. She also set a new record in the mile with a time of 4:58.44 which was her first sub 5-minute mile in competition. In addition, Ella Baryo established a new school record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:17.46 and placed fourth in the event.
