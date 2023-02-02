CHICAGO, Ill. - The Davenport indoor track and field season continued on Friday as the teams traveled to the Windy City for the Lewis Invitational. Among many strong performances was the falling of three school records. Erin Dorn broke the school record in the 800 meters and the mile in this one. Dorn placed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.65 and that time moves her up to 18th in Division II. She also set a new record in the mile with a time of 4:58.44 which was her first sub 5-minute mile in competition. In addition, Ella Baryo established a new school record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:17.46 and placed fourth in the event.

