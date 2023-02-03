ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 14

SoBe
3d ago

Cut the bs racismcrying. You were breaking the law and driving unsafe. THAT IS WHY YOU GOT PULLED OVER. Not because of bias or racism. To sit and cry racism is beyond pathetic. We're sick of you and your types crying foul because you got caught and fly want to take responsibility for your actions.

Reply
6
Steve Wagoner
4d ago

You don't hold virtual meetings while driving and going ten miles an hour over the speed limit is not very smart either 🙃

Reply
6
James Perham
4d ago

could it be so simple that he was pulled over because he was breaking the law.

Reply
6
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker

One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
KGW

Search continues for missing, endangered Gresham man

GRESHAM, Ore. — Family and community members continued their search for a missing Gresham man on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old Wesley Ash was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Rockwood Library at 17917 Southeast Stark Street. Wesley’s family said Ash is developmentally disabled and functions...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

Grand Ronde Tribe opens second opioid treatment facility in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Ronde Tribe is opening a new opioid treatment facility in Southeast Portland. The 6,000 square feet facility will primarily serve the indigenous community, but health officials won't turn anyone away. It's built and ran by the Grand Ronde Tribe and uses holistic methods to...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

State Farm pauses accepting new applications from some Kia, Hyundai drivers in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — State Farm Insurance has temporarily stopped accepting new policy applications from some Kia and Hyundai drivers in five states including Oregon, according to a report from WWL-TV. The change comes amid a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts across the U.S. Viral videos have circulated on social media pointing out vulnerabilities with the vehicles and showing detailed instructions for stealing them.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
themanual.com

These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022

There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy