SoBe
3d ago
Cut the bs racismcrying. You were breaking the law and driving unsafe. THAT IS WHY YOU GOT PULLED OVER. Not because of bias or racism. To sit and cry racism is beyond pathetic. We're sick of you and your types crying foul because you got caught and fly want to take responsibility for your actions.
Steve Wagoner
4d ago
You don't hold virtual meetings while driving and going ten miles an hour over the speed limit is not very smart either 🙃
James Perham
4d ago
could it be so simple that he was pulled over because he was breaking the law.
Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker
One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
Oregon lawmakers want to expand access to overdose reversal medication in response to fentanyl crisis
SALEM, Ore — Oregon lawmakers are advancing bills that would expand public access to the opioid reversal medication naloxone throughout the state. The drug naloxone, commonly sold under brand names like Narcan, is one of the best tools available to counter overdoses and prevent fentanyl deaths. "We want to...
Suspect arrested after standoff in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE— Suspect was arrested around 9:44 p.m. after being located hiding in the attic of the garage of a home he shut himself out of, according to Portland police. An attempted traffic stop in Northeast Portland turned into a standoff when a suspect ran into...
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
Search continues for missing, endangered Gresham man
GRESHAM, Ore. — Family and community members continued their search for a missing Gresham man on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old Wesley Ash was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Rockwood Library at 17917 Southeast Stark Street. Wesley’s family said Ash is developmentally disabled and functions...
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
‘Political theater’: ACLU Oregon urges action on homeless, public defender crises
As Oregon faces a homeless and public defender shortage crisis, the Oregon chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is calling for action and "real" solutions.
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
Grand Ronde Tribe opens second opioid treatment facility in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Ronde Tribe is opening a new opioid treatment facility in Southeast Portland. The 6,000 square feet facility will primarily serve the indigenous community, but health officials won't turn anyone away. It's built and ran by the Grand Ronde Tribe and uses holistic methods to...
State Farm pauses accepting new applications from some Kia, Hyundai drivers in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — State Farm Insurance has temporarily stopped accepting new policy applications from some Kia and Hyundai drivers in five states including Oregon, according to a report from WWL-TV. The change comes amid a spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts across the U.S. Viral videos have circulated on social media pointing out vulnerabilities with the vehicles and showing detailed instructions for stealing them.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022
There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
Thirty years after Susi Larsen's murder, her family must endure a second trial for her alleged killer
HILLSBORO, Ore. — In Hillsboro, a nearly 30-year-old murder case has been revived at the Washington County courthouse. Due to the alleged killer's successful appeal, the family of victim Susi Larsen has to relive the circumstances of her death all over again. Billy Lee Oatney Jr. spent 17 years...
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
