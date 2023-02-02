Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
How China’s balloon over America steered its way into spying history
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – When China’s suspected surveillance balloon first passed into U.S. airspace north of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28, American officials believed there was a good chance it would keep traveling on a northern trajectory over sparsely populated areas. But two days later the balloon...
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Philippines coast guard chief says boosts South China Sea presence
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country’s fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing’s sweeping claims of sovereignty over the...
Russia applies more pressure, fierce fighting in Donetsk -Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
(Reuters) – Fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. “Things are very difficult in Donetsk region – fierce battles,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “But...
Taiwan Jan exports down for 5th month, China shipments slump
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports fell for a fifth straight month in January due to a deteriorating global economy and factory closures during the long Lunar New Year holiday, with the outlook remaining poor in the short term. Exports dropped 21.2% by value last month from a year...
Athletics-Six more Russians cleared as neutrals – but war ban keeps them out
(Reuters) – Six more Russians have been cleared by World Athletics to compete internationally as neutral athletes but they remain frozen out as their country is still banned from the sport following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended since 2015...
Solomon Islands ousts official critical of close relations with China – ABC
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A vocal critic of China and leader of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands has been removed from office after a no-confidence vote by the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, premier of the South Pacific nation’s Malaita province,...
U.S. cautions citizens in Sweden over possible attacks in retaliation for Koran burning
WASHINGTON/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Sweden has warned Americans in the country of possible retaliatory attacks in response to an incident where a far-right politician burned the Koran. “U.S. citizens are advised to use caution when going to public venues frequented by large numbers of people,” said...
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says
LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...
Russia says protection structures at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant near completion -TASS
(Reuters) – The construction of protective structures for key facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine is nearing completion, Russia’s state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an adviser to the head of Russia’s nuclear plants operator. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest,...
Italy’s govt: global cyber attack did not come from state entity
ROME (Reuters) – The global ransomware hacking attack that targeted thousands of computer servers in Italy and other countries likely came from cybercriminals and not from a state or state-like entity, Italy’s government said on Monday. “No evidence has emerged pointing to an aggression by a state or...
Syria’s Red Crescent ready to deliver aid to opposition-held areas
CAIRO (Reuters) – Syria’s Red Crescent is ready to deliver relief aid to all the country’s regions including opposition-held areas and is urging the United Nation to facilitate this, its head said on Tuesday. “We do not differentiate between any of the Syrian people. We are the...
Printers of Nigeria election regalia lose out as ad campaigns pivot online
ABUJA (Reuters) – A loud whir filled the back of a print shop in Nigeria’s capital Abuja as machines churn out grinning faces of presidential election frontrunners on posters, flyers and food packaging. Workers poured cassava flour into blue and green bags sporting the governing All Progressives Congress...
