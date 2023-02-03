ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

California to consider cannabis cafes

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco lawmaker proposed a new bill aimed at allowing cannabis dispensaries to open Amsterdam style cafes. Backers of the legislation said it would create more of a coffee shop or local bar atmosphere rather than the buy-and-go model that is currently in place now. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stolen TV returned to Sonoma County man just in time for Super Bowl, sheriff says

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A man was reunited with his stolen big screen TV Saturday thanks to the power of social media, the Sonoma County Sheriff said. It all began Wednesday, when a man named Chuck went to Costco bought an 85-inch TV and loaded it into his pickup truck. He stopped by the grocery store on the way home, the sheriff said, and even though he was only inside a few minutes, someone stole the TV.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County

MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area men worry about loved ones in Turkey's massive quake

NEWARK, Calif. - The Bay Area is home to thousands of people from Turkey and of Turkish descent. On Monday, two men spoke about waiting anxiously for news about their loved ones. They are grieving the loss of relatives who've lost their lives in a massive earthquake over the weekend...
KTVU FOX 2

Sidelined Oakland top cop on the offensive in bid to return to duty

OAKLAND, Calif. - It's been more than two weeks since Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on leave, accused of dropping the ball after a sergeant was accused of two cover-ups. This week, after a series of news conferences in which he rallied for his reinstatement, the top cop...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in Oakland manhole

Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Caught on camera: DoorDasher allegedly steals Amazon package from South San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's packages in South San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before. A security camera captured the apparent theft.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Archaeology of Memory Exhibit at BAMPFA

Bay Area Chicana artist Amalia Mesa-Bains has her life's work on display in a new display called "Archaeology of Memory" at BAMPFA. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes sit down with BAMPFA Executive Director Julie Rodrigues Widholm to discuss the significance of the exhibit.
KTVU FOX 2

Double shooting in Oakland leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police continue to investigate a weekend shooting where one person was killed and another was injured. The violence was reported Sunday afternoon on East 18th Street near Foothill Boulevard, and was detected by the ShotSpotter system. Two wounded people were found by police; both were rushed...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area groups raising funds for victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

RED - A prayer was held Monday on the Peninsula for the victims of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey, and Syria. Members of the Turkish American Religious Foundation (TARF) gathered in Redwood City to pray and also continue fundraising efforts for family, friends, and other victims impacted by the powerful quake no matter their background or beliefs.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland NAACP continues push for reinstatement of OPD chief

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland chapter of the NAACP on Monday put out another call for the city's mayor to reinstate police chief LeRonne Armstrong. The Oakland NAACP said Mayor Sheng Thao has yet to respond to calls from some city leaders after Armstrong was placed on administrative leave over allegations of covering up police misconduct.
OAKLAND, CA

