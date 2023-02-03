Read full article on original website
'No recourse:' Catalytic converter thieves hit victims over and over in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Curt Schacker got into his Toyota Prius earlier this month outside his home in Oakland and heard an abrasively loud road from underneath his car. After having his catalytic converter stolen five previous times, he knew exactly what had happened. "It's just a very sinking feeling," Schacker...
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
California to consider cannabis cafes
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco lawmaker proposed a new bill aimed at allowing cannabis dispensaries to open Amsterdam style cafes. Backers of the legislation said it would create more of a coffee shop or local bar atmosphere rather than the buy-and-go model that is currently in place now. The...
Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
Stolen TV returned to Sonoma County man just in time for Super Bowl, sheriff says
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A man was reunited with his stolen big screen TV Saturday thanks to the power of social media, the Sonoma County Sheriff said. It all began Wednesday, when a man named Chuck went to Costco bought an 85-inch TV and loaded it into his pickup truck. He stopped by the grocery store on the way home, the sheriff said, and even though he was only inside a few minutes, someone stole the TV.
Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County
MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
Bay Area residents await word on loved ones affected by earthquake in Turkey
The Bay Area is home to thousands of people from Turkey and of Turkish descent. KTVU's Amber Lee spoke with two men who are anxiously awaiting for news on their loved ones and people who are missing after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Bay Area men worry about loved ones in Turkey's massive quake
NEWARK, Calif. - The Bay Area is home to thousands of people from Turkey and of Turkish descent. On Monday, two men spoke about waiting anxiously for news about their loved ones. They are grieving the loss of relatives who've lost their lives in a massive earthquake over the weekend...
Sidelined Oakland top cop on the offensive in bid to return to duty
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's been more than two weeks since Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on leave, accused of dropping the ball after a sergeant was accused of two cover-ups. This week, after a series of news conferences in which he rallied for his reinstatement, the top cop...
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
Caught on camera: DoorDasher allegedly steals Amazon package from South San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's packages in South San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before. A security camera captured the apparent theft.
Archaeology of Memory Exhibit at BAMPFA
Bay Area Chicana artist Amalia Mesa-Bains has her life's work on display in a new display called "Archaeology of Memory" at BAMPFA. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes sit down with BAMPFA Executive Director Julie Rodrigues Widholm to discuss the significance of the exhibit.
Double shooting in Oakland leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police continue to investigate a weekend shooting where one person was killed and another was injured. The violence was reported Sunday afternoon on East 18th Street near Foothill Boulevard, and was detected by the ShotSpotter system. Two wounded people were found by police; both were rushed...
Bay Area groups raising funds for victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake
RED - A prayer was held Monday on the Peninsula for the victims of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey, and Syria. Members of the Turkish American Religious Foundation (TARF) gathered in Redwood City to pray and also continue fundraising efforts for family, friends, and other victims impacted by the powerful quake no matter their background or beliefs.
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin
San Francisco police recovered several pounds of narcotics, thousands of dollars, a ghost gun and additional pieces of evidence in an Oakland home Wednesday evening, officials said. A majority of the narcotics found was fentanyl and was “earmarked" for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco.
Women of color rally in Oakland against increased threats against them
OAKLAND, Calif. - Many women of color who serve in public office are calling attention to the threats of violence they face. A number of Bay Area and state lawmakers took part in a rally outside Oakland City Hall on Monday to denounce the increase in violent threats and harassment.
Oakland NAACP continues push for reinstatement of OPD chief
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland chapter of the NAACP on Monday put out another call for the city's mayor to reinstate police chief LeRonne Armstrong. The Oakland NAACP said Mayor Sheng Thao has yet to respond to calls from some city leaders after Armstrong was placed on administrative leave over allegations of covering up police misconduct.
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings robbed of $120K in jewelry stolen in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to find the two men who robbed R&B singer Lyfe Jennings, who was in the Bay Area to perform several concerts. On social media, Jennings said that thieves busted out his car windows and snatched his book bag. "It's like $120,000 worth of...
