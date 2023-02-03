Read full article on original website
SustainableSaint
5d ago
You can't be ordered to leave public property, only to step aside and not intervene in the officers duty. This isn't China, and officers need to stop overstepping their authority.
10
VP
5d ago
'The Sheriff's Department initially refused to release the video, despite state law SB 1421, which makes police records of use-of-force incidents accessible under the California Public Records Act. Then the First Amendment Coalition successfully lobbied for the video's release.'
2
AFrisco
6d ago
Thr title is misleading... do better journalists.
10
