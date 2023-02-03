ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

SustainableSaint
5d ago

You can't be ordered to leave public property, only to step aside and not intervene in the officers duty. This isn't China, and officers need to stop overstepping their authority.

VP
5d ago

'The Sheriff's Department initially refused to release the video, despite state law SB 1421, which makes police records of use-of-force incidents accessible under the California Public Records Act. Then the First Amendment Coalition successfully lobbied for the video's release.'

AFrisco
6d ago

Thr title is misleading... do better journalists.

Related
Coast News

San Marcos murder suspect takes stand, claims self defense

VISTA — The 21-year-old suspect charged with stabbing a former San Marcos classmate to death nearly 18 months ago took the stand in his murder trial this week, claiming he acted in self-defense after being targeted on social media by the victim. Kellon Razdan, charged with the first-degree murder...
SAN MARCOS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Fallbrook Guns burglar nabbed by dog

The owner of the Fallbrook Guns & Ammo store on Main Street in downtown Fallbrook called 911 a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He told police that he could see a burglar in his shop, by remote surveillance video, and that the intruder was breaking into display cases and stealing guns and ammunition.
FALLBROOK, CA
CBS 8

84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Razdan murder trial: Suspect left his severed fingertip at scene

VISTA — Investigators were able to place defendant Kellon Razdan at the scene of a fatal stabbing in August 2021 after discovering a portion of his severed finger, among other identifying evidence, law enforcement officials testified this week in Vista Superior Court. Multiple San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

