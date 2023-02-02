Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near
LONDON(Reuters) – Australia was the latest major central bank to raise rates and on Tuesday hinted at further hikes, even as most major central banks steadily move closer to a pause in aggressive monetary tightening as inflationary pressures show signs of easing. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented...
Turkey’s lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
LONDON (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira briefly dipped to a record low and its main stock market fell 1.35% on Monday as a major earthquake added to pressures from a strong dollar and the war in Ukraine, as well as a surprise inflation reading. The lira slipped to 18.85...
Taiwan Jan exports down for 5th month, China shipments slump
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports fell for a fifth straight month in January due to a deteriorating global economy and factory closures during the long Lunar New Year holiday, with the outlook remaining poor in the short term. Exports dropped 21.2% by value last month from a year...
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ
(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
China warns of more extreme weather in 2023
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s regions have been warned to prepare for more extreme weather this year after record-breaking temperatures and a lengthy drought played havoc with the country’s power supplies and disrupted harvests last summer. China’s southern regions need to brace for more persistent high temperatures and...
Russian state bank VTB blames 2022 losses on sanctions -CEO
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s VTB bank’s losses last year were due entirely to sanctions, CEO Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday, a rare acknowledgement that the West’s punishment of Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have crippled parts of Russia’s financial sector. The West blocked several major...
Big move for dollar not a given for next three months: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar’s recent comeback may not be indicative of a new broad trend, with FX strategists in a Reuters poll split on the greenback’s path in the next few months, suggesting volatility will dominate currency markets in the short run. Having fallen about 1.5%...
Thai central bank to help vulnerable debtors as rates rise
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s central bank will support vulnerable debtors from the impacts of rising interest rates, a deputy governor said on Tuesday. There will be assistance in line with debtors’ debt servicing ability, Deputy Central Bank Governor Ronadol Numnonda told a news conference. Later this month,...
New look CBDCs and cryptomarket to emerge from turmoil, top BIS official says
LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptomarkets have not been killed off by last year’s turmoil, while the new wave of central bank digital currencies will face geopolitical limits, the Bank for International Settlements’ new innovation head has predicted. Dubbed the central bank to the world’s central bank, the BIS...
U.S. aviation safety concerns need attention — lawmakers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers said Tuesday recent incidents in the U.S. aviation system — including two near miss crashes and the failure of a key pilot computing system — raise serious concerns that need to be addressed. House Transportation and Infrastructure committee chair Sam Graves, a...
Putin says Russia ready to help Syria and Turkey after major quake
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin offered Russian assistance on Monday to Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed more than 500 people and injured thousands in the two countries. Russia has strong relations with both Syria and Turkey: Putin backed President Bashar al-Assad in...
Factbox-Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid
(Reuters) – Governments and international organisations have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Hundreds of people have been killed. U.N. WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION. WHO chief Tedros said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide...
Athletics-Six more Russians cleared as neutrals – but war ban keeps them out
(Reuters) – Six more Russians have been cleared by World Athletics to compete internationally as neutral athletes but they remain frozen out as their country is still banned from the sport following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended since 2015...
Timeline: Major deadly earthquakes in the past two decades
(Reuters) – Some of the world’s most deadly earthquakes in the past two decades are listed below, after a 7.8 magnitude quake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday and killed hundreds of people. – Aug. 14, 2021 – HAITI – A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern...
U.S. cautions citizens in Sweden over possible attacks in retaliation for Koran burning
WASHINGTON/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The U.S. embassy in Sweden has warned Americans in the country of possible retaliatory attacks in response to an incident where a far-right politician burned the Koran. “U.S. citizens are advised to use caution when going to public venues frequented by large numbers of people,” said...
Russia says protection structures at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant near completion -TASS
(Reuters) – The construction of protective structures for key facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine is nearing completion, Russia’s state TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an adviser to the head of Russia’s nuclear plants operator. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest,...
