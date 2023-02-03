Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Cody Martin (knee) Wizards: QUESTIONABLE Bradley Beal (foot), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) Washington is coming into this game losing three in a row, while the Hornets enter losing four straight. Overall, the Wizards are the hotter team as they have won six out of their last ten games and have climbed back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are currently tied for the final spot in the play-in tournament so every game is critical for them. If the Wizards are without both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, the Hornets have a real chance to steal this one on the road and be the team who snaps their respective losing streak.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO