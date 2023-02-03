ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Centre Daily

Injury Report: Warriors vs. Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in what will be their first game since Steph Curry went down with a lower leg injury. The good news for the Warriors, is that Curry is their only major injury absence, with Andre Iguodala being the only other player ruled out for this game.
Centre Daily

Score Predictions for Hornets at Wizards

Tonight may be the last time we see this roster as it’s currently constructed. Rumors are flying about Plumlee, Rozier, McDaniels, and a few other guys on the team, and it has to be difficult to block out that noise. The Wizards are on a three-game skid but I expect them to break that slump tonight and easily beat an inferior team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards Game Preview

Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Cody Martin (knee) Wizards: QUESTIONABLE Bradley Beal (foot), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) Washington is coming into this game losing three in a row, while the Hornets enter losing four straight. Overall, the Wizards are the hotter team as they have won six out of their last ten games and have climbed back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are currently tied for the final spot in the play-in tournament so every game is critical for them. If the Wizards are without both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, the Hornets have a real chance to steal this one on the road and be the team who snaps their respective losing streak.
CHARLOTTE, NC

