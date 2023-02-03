ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RdSl_0kapf6lM00
Dr. Dan Jones, the former chancellor of University of Mississippi, center, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Jackson, where Democratic legislative leaders, criticized the Republican leadership's inaction on addressing the state's hospital crisis, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Jones said Gov. Tate Reeves once privately acknowledged to him the benefits of Medicaid expansion, but publicly, the governor has long resisted expansion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.

Dr. Dan Jones is a physician who led the University of Mississippi Medical Center before serving as chancellor of the university from 2009 to 2015. During a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers on Thursday, Jones said that Reeves acknowledged in a private conversation with him in 2013 or 2014 that expanding Medicaid would benefit Mississippi’s economy, and provide health care to more residents of a state bedeviled by poor health outcomes.

Jones said he was trying to persuade Reeves, who was the lieutenant governor at the time, to take advantage of a 2010 health care law signed by President Barack Obama that allowed for Medicaid expansion, with the federal government covering most of the cost. Jones said the conversation took place in Jones’ office at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

“The governor after a few moments put his hands up and said, ‘Chancellor, I recognize that it would be good for Mississippians, that it would be good for our economy, good for health care to expand Medicaid,’” Jones recounted. “I had a big smile on my face, and I said ‘I’m glad to hear that and I’m glad to hear you’ll support Medicaid expansion.’ His response was, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to support it because it’s not in my personal political interest.’”

Reeves wrote on Twitter Thursday that Jones’ remarks were “obviously a lie.”

“I’d bet I hadn’t talked to this dude since well before he was fired by Ole Miss, and I never would have said this,” Reeves wrote. “Do you believe he has held this ‘juicy scoop’ for 8 years? Through 2019? And remembered it just before a presser with Democrats in 2023?”

Jones returned to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after the state college board chose not to renew his contract as chancellor. He retired two years ago, and said that since then, he has more freedom to speak publicly.

Reeves is seeking a second term as governor this year. He has frequently said that he does not want to add people to a government health program. A Democrat running for governor, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, is making Medicaid expansion a central promise in his own campaign.

During his State of the State speech Monday, Reeves said Mississippi should shore up health care resources by cutting bureaucracy, increasing medical residency programs and relying on technology.

Mississippi is among 11 states that have not taken the option from the federal government to expand Medicaid coverage to people working low-wage jobs without health insurance. At least 15 bills that would have done so expired under a Tuesday deadline without a legislative debate or a vote in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Mississippi has the nation’s highest fetal mortality, infant mortality and pre-term birth rates. At a Jan. 13 legislative hearing, Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, said Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes. Some hospitals are on the brink of permanent closure due to staff shortages and population decline in poor areas.

At the state Capitol on Thursday, Jones said he is sharing details about his conversation with Reeves now because he has never before seen Mississippi’s health care system under the strain it is now, even with a $4 billion surplus in the state budget.

“Shame on us for allowing the citizens of Mississippi to have health care problems and not have access to health care solutions,” Jones said. “Shame on us in a state with billions of dollars in its coffers to not act on this to make health care available to all of our citizens. It is immoral.”

Comments / 4

Related
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

‘Only in Mississippi’: White representatives vote to create white-appointed court system for Blackest city in America

‘Only in Mississippi’: White representatives vote to create white-appointed court system for Blackest city in America. A white supermajority of the Mississippi House voted after an intense, four-plus hour debate to create a separate court system and an expanded police force within the city of Jackson — the Blackest city in America — that would be appointed completely by white state officials.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Nearly 30 more people submit Mississippi panther sightings

This past weekend, Magnolia State Live posted an article about reported panther sightings in Mississippi. Since then, there have been nearly 30 more people with panther stories and big cat photos from Sardis Lake in northern Mississippi to Pass Christian on the Gulf Coast. Reports were scattered all over the state, but the pattern of panther reports grouped together in a few certain areas was certainly intriguing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Edy Zoo

Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee

JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Proposal to reignite the ballot initiative process in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There hasn’t been an active ballot initiative process in Mississippi since the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in May 2021. Lawmakers could not agree on how to restore the process last session and now they’re trying again. Mississippi State Senator Tyler McCaughn filed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy