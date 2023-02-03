Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
UK construction slips to near 3-year low but confidence rises – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s construction sector had its worst month in almost three years in January as rising borrowing costs hit house-building hard but builders turned more confident about the outlook for 2023, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the construction...
104.1 WIKY
India cenbank hikes rates 25 bps as expected, hints at more tightening
MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Reserve Bank of India hiked its key repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday as expected but surprised markets by leaving the door open to more tightening, saying core inflation remained high. The central bank said that its policy stance remains focused on the withdrawal of...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey’s lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip
LONDON (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira briefly dipped to a record low and its main stock market fell 1.35% on Monday as a major earthquake added to pressures from a strong dollar and the war in Ukraine, as well as a surprise inflation reading. The lira slipped to 18.85...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England’s Mann doubles down on backing for rate hikes
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann on Monday backed further increases in interest rates and warned that pausing, as some of her colleagues advocate, risked a confusing “policy boogie” if it turned out rates would need to rise again. After hiking interest rates to...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil interest-rate cuts seen kicking off in Nov, cenbank survey shows
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Private economists now expect Brazil’s central bank to start cutting rates in November rather than September, a bank survey showed on Monday, after policymakers alerted last week that they were looking at holding rates longer than the market expected. The central bank signaled in its...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Dollar’s gyrations raise hedging costs for U.S. companies
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wild swings in global currencies hammered corporate earnings in the past year, and while forex markets have gotten less choppy, some companies are seeking ways to guard profits and lower hedging costs. Currency volatility drove the J.P. Morgan VXY G7 Index in September to its...
104.1 WIKY
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the ECB...
104.1 WIKY
Big move for dollar not a given for next three months: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar’s recent comeback may not be indicative of a new broad trend, with FX strategists in a Reuters poll split on the greenback’s path in the next few months, suggesting volatility will dominate currency markets in the short run. Having fallen about 1.5%...
104.1 WIKY
Australia central bank raises rates to decade-high, warns more to come
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed, while dropping previous guidance that it was not on a pre-set path. Wrapping up its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of...
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone investor morale rises for fourth month in a row
BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone improved for the fourth month in a row in February to reach its highest level since March 2022, but remained in negative territory as the possibility of a stagnant economy comes into focus, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index...
104.1 WIKY
Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes
(Reuters) – Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as inflation pinches consumer wallets. Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market’s post-pandemic rebound thrives as wealthy consumers...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan Jan exports down for 5th month, China shipments slump
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports fell for a fifth straight month in January due to a deteriorating global economy and factory closures during the long Lunar New Year holiday, with the outlook remaining poor in the short term. Exports dropped 21.2% by value last month from a year...
104.1 WIKY
Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ
(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
104.1 WIKY
Equinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility
LONDON (Reuters) – Norway’s Equinor raised its energy trading division’s outlook on Wednesday, saying it expects the business to profit from a more flexible asset portfolio and market volatility. Equinor earlier posted record overall profits for 2022, driven by soaring gas prices, sending its shares up 7%.
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
MIAMI (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank’s workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. “Small...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Peru mines on power despite protests, though halt risk looms
ESPINAR, Peru (Reuters) – Peru’s biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen meets expected earnings forecast for 2022, net cash flow below target
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported a return on sales of 22.5 billion euros ($24.10 billion) in 2022 off sales of 279 billion euros, yielding an earnings margin of 8.1%, in line with the carmaker’s forecast. Net cash flow was significantly below target at 5 billion euros, down from...
104.1 WIKY
Nissan board also approved planned restructuring deal with Renault – source
PARIS (Reuters) – The board of Nissan has also voted in favour of reshaping its alliance with French carmaker Renault, a source said on Monday. The agreement, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance, had already got the backing from Renault’s board on Sunday. It will be formally unveiled on Monday in London.
