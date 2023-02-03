Read full article on original website
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and...
Report: Brock Purdy set for surgery on torn UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has elected to have surgery later this month to repair his torn UCL, a procedure that allows him to be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Purdy will have the surgery Feb. 22 in Dallas, one day after meeting with Texas Rangers...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused...
Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address. Goodell touched on several other flashpoints -- including minority hiring, player...
Damar Hamlin wins coveted Alan Page Award
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the prestigious Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday. Hamlin, who survived after falling into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, won the award sponsored by the NFL Players Association. The honor goes to the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service."
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith wants to end combine
NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith proposed Wednesday to abolish the annual NFL scouting combine and replace it with regional pro days. Smith made the comments at the NFLPA's annual Super Bowl conference in Phoenix. Smith took aim at the timing of the combine along with draft prospects' having to waive their...
Ron Rivera: Sam Howell is Commanders QB1 entering offseason
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Sam Howell -- who has thrown 19 passes in the NFL -- will enter the offseason as the team's first-string quarterback. Further, Rivera said the Commanders are not interested in signing -- or trading for -- one of the veteran quarterbacks...
Report: Bills hire Al Holcomb as defensive assistant
Al Holcomb, who finished out the 2022 season as the interim defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, has been hired by the Buffalo Bills as a defensive assistant, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Holcomb took over as DC when Phil Snow was fired by Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks in...
Three Pac-12 transfers no longer part of Wyoming program
Wyoming parted ways with three Pac-12 transfers on Wednesday, including guard Ethan Anderson, several hours before a home game against UNLV. The school announced that Anderson, forward Max Agbonkpolo and swingman Jake Kyman are no longer part of the program. Anderson and Agbonkpolo both transferred from Southern California and Kyman...
Despite being without star duo, Cavs rout Pistons
Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his team-leading 23rd double-double of the season to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-85 rout of the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Evan Mobley added 19 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland, which won its fourth straight to...
