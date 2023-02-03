ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun

A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses.    Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies

The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles man arrested in Inland Empire shooting

An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga. At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, a clerk at 76 Gas Station, 10075 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty

A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter today, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.    The post Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
YAHOO!

Operation Consequences target Adelanto, Victorville, Palm Springs

The latest week of Operation Consequences by sheriff’s officials included search warrants, a dozen felony arrests, and seizing of firearms and illegal drugs. The targeted crime suppression operations by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, for one week ending Feb. 2, took place at various locations, including Riverside County.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater

Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
MONTCLAIR, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours

Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

