Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies
The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
z1077fm.com
Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
vvng.com
Car slams into big rig on Highway 395 in Victorville; 1 critical, another injured
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash on Highway 395 forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Victorville Tuesday evening. The incident was reported around 7:18 p.m., February 7, 2023, just south of Mojave Drive near Frida’s Mexican Food stand. Responding officers and emergency personnel located...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles man arrested in Inland Empire shooting
An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga. At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, a clerk at 76 Gas Station, 10075 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty
A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter today, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The post Woman accused in deadly DUI Desert Hot Springs collision pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
Lansing Daily
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say
A woman called a friend to say her boyfriend doused her in lighter fluid and set her on fire, California police reported. The friend called Beaumont police, who found the burned woman at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at a home where she had been taken, police said in a news release.
YAHOO!
Operation Consequences target Adelanto, Victorville, Palm Springs
The latest week of Operation Consequences by sheriff’s officials included search warrants, a dozen felony arrests, and seizing of firearms and illegal drugs. The targeted crime suppression operations by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, for one week ending Feb. 2, took place at various locations, including Riverside County.
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
iheart.com
A Road Rage Incident In Riverside Ends With Shots Being Fired?!
A driver has been critically wounded after a road rage incident in Riverside! There was a woman and two children also in the car, but they were not injured! Watch the video above for more details on this horrifying scene!
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours
Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
